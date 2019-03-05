Honor Tab 5 with 8-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, GPU Turbo 2.0 launched: Price, features

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched a new tablet in China called Honor Tab 5. It is a generic tablet that comes with a basic design, which includes thick bezels on the and bottom, and a plain design at the back. Offered in two memory and storage configurations, users will get an option to choose between Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE models. Here’s all you need to know about the Honor Tab 5.

Honor Tab 5 price and availability

The Honor Tab 5 base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage (Wi-Fi only) is priced at RMB 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,600), whereas the 4GB RAM with 64GB model is priced at RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,700), GizmoChina reports.

The Wi-Fi + LTE variant, on the other hand, is priced at RMB 1,399 (roughly Rs 14,750) for the base model, whereas the top mode with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by RMB 1,499 (roughly Rs 15,800). It will go on sale in China starting March 12, and there is no word on when it will be launched in other markets.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor Tab 5 specifications and features

The Tab 5 flaunts an 8-inch display that runs at a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. Under the hood is a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC fabricated on TSMC’s 12nm process, and it features four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The chipset also comes with ARM Mali G51 MP4 GPU. Honor has also added GPU Turbo 2.0 to boost the graphics performance on the tablet.

The Honor Tab 5 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. To keep things ticking is a big 5,100mAh battery that should ideally offer a good enough battery life for your surfing, binging and gaming needs. And to offer a rich multimedia experience, the tablet is equipped with dual stereo speakers. There is however no word in the operating system that the Honor Tab 5 runs on.