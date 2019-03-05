comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Tab 5 with 8-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, GPU Turbo 2.0 launched: Price, features
News

Honor Tab 5 with 8-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, GPU Turbo 2.0 launched: Price, features

News

The Honor Tab 5 is available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants.

  • Published: March 5, 2019 3:23 PM IST
honor tab 5

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched a new tablet in China called Honor Tab 5. It is a generic tablet that comes with a basic design, which includes thick bezels on the and bottom, and a plain design at the back. Offered in two memory and storage configurations, users will get an option to choose between Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE models. Here’s all you need to know about the Honor Tab 5.

Honor Tab 5 price and availability

The Honor Tab 5 base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage (Wi-Fi only) is priced at RMB 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,600), whereas the 4GB RAM with 64GB model is priced at RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,700), GizmoChina reports.

Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

Also Read

Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

The Wi-Fi + LTE variant, on the other hand, is priced at RMB 1,399 (roughly Rs 14,750) for the base model, whereas the top mode with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by RMB 1,499 (roughly Rs 15,800). It will go on sale in China starting March 12, and there is no word on when it will be launched in other markets.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor Tab 5 specifications and features

The Tab 5 flaunts an 8-inch display that runs at a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. Under the hood is a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC fabricated on TSMC’s 12nm process, and it features four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The chipset also comes with ARM Mali G51 MP4 GPU. Honor has also added GPU Turbo 2.0 to boost the graphics performance on the tablet.

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked

Also Read

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked

The Honor Tab 5 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. To keep things ticking is a big 5,100mAh battery that should ideally offer a good enough battery life for your surfing, binging and gaming needs. And to offer a rich multimedia experience, the tablet is equipped with dual stereo speakers. There is however no word in the operating system that the Honor Tab 5 runs on.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 3:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lava Z40 Android Go smartphone launched in India for Rs 3,499
thumb-img
News
HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get temporary discounts

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series
News
Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series
Honor Tab 5 launched in China

News

Honor Tab 5 launched in China

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

News

Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Compared

News

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Compared

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India

Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

Honor Tab 5 launched in China

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Tab 5 launched in China

News

Honor Tab 5 launched in China
Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019
Honor teases new Tab 5 variant with an 8-inch screen; tipping launch is imminent

News

Honor teases new Tab 5 variant with an 8-inch screen; tipping launch is imminent
Huawei slider smartphone with dual front cameras reportedly in the works

News

Huawei slider smartphone with dual front cameras reportedly in the works
Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

News

Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

हिंदी समाचार

Lava Z40 एंड्रॉइड गो स्मार्टफोन भारत में 3,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

3 बैक कैमरों के साथ अगले महीने लॉन्च हो सकता है सैमसंग गैलेक्सी A60

हुवावे ड्यूल फ्रंट कैमरा के साथ स्लाइडर डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन पर कर रहा है काम

लॉन्च से पहले Meizu Note 9 की कीमत का पता चला, बैक में है 48MP का कैमरा

लॉन्च से पहले ओप्पो ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर किया F11 Pro को लिस्ट, सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India
News
Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India
Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications

News

Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications
Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

News

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series
Honor Tab 5 launched in China

News

Honor Tab 5 launched in China
Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019