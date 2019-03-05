comscore
Honor teases new Tab 5 variant with an 8-inch screen; tipping launch is imminent

The 10-inch Honor Tab 5 retails at a starting price of RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,154) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant in China.

A few months ago, Honor took the wraps off its mid-range tablet, dubbed Honor MediaPad T5, in the Chinese market. The device can also be referred to as Honor Tab 5. Notably, the same tablet is reportedly sold with Huawei branding in the international markets and in China with honor brand. The company launched the tablet in October 2018 with a 10.1-inch screen.

Now, a new teaser (spotted by Gizmochina) has surfaced online, suggesting that it could soon launch a new variant of the Honor tab 5 sporting a smaller 8-inch panel. Apart from offering the smaller 8-inch screen, there is a possibility that the company might offer similar type of specifications that we have witnessed on the standard model. To recall, the 10-inch model is based on Huawei’s in-house Kirin 659 chipset under the hood.

The device comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB/64GB configuration. With this device, users also get Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology for better gaming performance. The 10-inch tablet offers 16:10 aspect ratio and packs an all-metal CNC body. The panel operates at 19200 x 1200 pixels resolution. The device also bears dual stereo speakers with Huawei Histen 5.0 sound technology with Harman Kardon professional tuning.

As for the biometric sensors, there is a fingerprint sensor as well as Face Unlock. The company has also reportedly equipped an eye comfort mode with blue light filter and children’s corner. The Honor MediaPad T5 comes in Glacier Blue and Grey color options in China. The device retails at RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,154) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,278) for the 4GB/64GB configuration. There is also a 4GB/64GB LTE model, priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,401).

