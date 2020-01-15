comscore Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India
Honor to bring MagicBook laptops, Honor Vision smart TVs to India in coming months

Honor has already revealed plans for the smart TVs. Last year, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2019) in New Delhi, the Chinese electronics company had showcased Honor Vision smart TV.

  Published: January 15, 2020 4:45 PM IST
Photo: Honor

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, is looking to expand its portfolio beyond smartphones in India in coming months. The company, after a brief halt, launched five products together at a launch event in New Delhi yesterday. These included Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i and a couple of wireless earphones.

Talking about the future portfolio, Honor’s India President, Charles Peng, on the sidelines of Honor 9X launch told media that the company will be bringing Honor-branded laptops to India next. In conversation with Gadgets360, Peng said that “We are bringing our laptops to India maybe at the end of the Q1 or by beginning of Q2.” The company is looking to initially made these available through online channels.

“We are working with the HQ team to meet the demands of the Indian market,” the executive told Gadgets360. “Maybe some of them would be the ones that are already launched in China and maybe some would be designed for the Indian market.”

Honor has already revealed plans for the smart TVs. Last year, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2019) in New Delhi, the Chinese electronics company had showcased Honor Vision smart TV. The same is likely to launch in India in coming months. Peng said that its smart TV would launch in India either in late first quarter or early second quarter alongside laptops.

“I think Indian people deserve more, deserve better — so not only the TV that can connect to the Wi-Fi. […] Our product is equipped with our Honghu chipset that differentiates the experience,” Peng told Gadgets360.

