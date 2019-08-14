Honor will soon refresh its mid-range X series in India. The company will launch a new smartphone with new camera technology, as per Charles Peng, President, Honor India. The handset maker is now mulling joining the pop-up selfie camera bandwagon as it aims to capture 10 percent market share in India by 2020.

“The next smartphone in the X series line-up is going to launch soon. The new phone would not be a big change from the previous iterations (in terms of pricing) but we would show you our new camera technology with this product,” Peng told IANS. Honor’s X series includes Honor 8X device, which was launched in India in October 2018. The same handset is currently selling at Rs 11,999 via Flipkart. It is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 710 octa-core chipset.

Asked about the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS and whether a new device running the OS is in the offing, Peng said: “This OS is for all our devices. The first product, as you know, is the Honor Smart Screen and the OS can work with all our products, including our handsets, smart trackers and smartwatches.” “This smart screen will launch in India soon,” Peng said without divulging further details on the timeline.

Honor just recently launched its latest set of 55-inch 4K HDR Honor Vision TVs in India, which are also called smart screen. The smart TVs also come with HarmonyOS. The standard Honor Vision is priced in China at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,200). The more premium Honor Vision Pro comes with a pop-up camera. It is priced at RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,200). Interested customers can pre-order the latest Honor via Vmall. Both the smart TVs will go on sale from August 15.

The handset maker’s short-term goal in India for this year is to provide the best after-sales services, besides offering high-quality devices. “We have launched 23 exclusive service centers (ESC) across India which follows same-day repair concept,” noted Peng. He also added that the company recently launched service centers in Patna and Bhubaneswar.

“We design our products from a global competence perspective — from designing it in Paris, acquiring camera and optics input from Japan, manufacturing processes from Germany and software from India R&D facility,” the company said.

– With inputs from IANS