comscore Honor to launch new X series phone, Honor Vision 4K TVs in India soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon
News

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

News

Honor is reportedly all set to launch a new X series smartphone with new camera tech in India. The company will also launch the 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 1:53 PM IST
Honor Vision smart TV

Honor will soon refresh its mid-range X series in India. The company will launch a new smartphone with new camera technology, as per Charles Peng, President, Honor India. The handset maker is now mulling joining the pop-up selfie camera bandwagon as it aims to capture 10 percent market share in India by 2020.

“The next smartphone in the X series line-up is going to launch soon. The new phone would not be a big change from the previous iterations (in terms of pricing) but we would show you our new camera technology with this product,” Peng told IANS. Honor’s X series includes Honor 8X device, which was launched in India in October 2018. The same handset is currently selling at Rs 11,999 via Flipkart. It is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 710 octa-core chipset.

Honor Vision, Vision Pro with 55-inch 4K UHD display, HarmonyOS launched: Check price, features

Also Read

Honor Vision, Vision Pro with 55-inch 4K UHD display, HarmonyOS launched: Check price, features

Asked about the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS and whether a new device running the OS is in the offing, Peng said: “This OS is for all our devices. The first product, as you know, is the Honor Smart Screen and the OS can work with all our products, including our handsets, smart trackers and smartwatches.” “This smart screen will launch in India soon,” Peng said without divulging further details on the timeline.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor just recently launched its latest set of 55-inch 4K HDR Honor Vision TVs in India, which are also called smart screen. The smart TVs also come with HarmonyOS. The standard Honor Vision is priced in China at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,200). The more premium Honor Vision Pro comes with a pop-up camera. It is priced at RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,200). Interested customers can pre-order the latest Honor via Vmall. Both the smart TVs will go on sale from August 15.

The handset maker’s short-term goal in India for this year is to provide the best after-sales services, besides offering high-quality devices. “We have launched 23 exclusive service centers (ESC) across India which follows same-day repair concept,” noted Peng. He also added that the company recently launched service centers in Patna and Bhubaneswar.

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

Also Read

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

“We design our products from a global competence perspective — from designing it in Paris, acquiring camera and optics input from Japan, manufacturing processes from Germany and software from India R&D facility,” the company said.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 1:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers
How To
How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers
Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

News

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

News

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

News

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Most Popular

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

News

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon
EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

News

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released
Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first

News

Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

News

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Messaging Assistant अब हिंदी में भी बोलेगा

OnePlus TV के नाम से लॉन्च होगा कंपनी का पहला टीवी

Realme 5 Pro में होगा 48-मेगापिक्सल वाला क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप, कंपनी ने शेयर की सैंपल इमेज

Vivo NEX 3 को waterfall कर्व स्क्रीन और 3.5mm audio jack के साथ किया जाएगा पेश

HTC Wildfire X My Buddy स्मार्टफोन भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च

News

Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics
News
Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics
Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

News

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon
Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

News

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report
EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

News

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released
RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

News

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report