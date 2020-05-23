comscore Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones | BGR India
Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

Honor will leverage MediaTek's range of affordable 5G chipsets from the Dimensity portfolio.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 4:28 PM IST
Huawei sub-brand Honor is working to strengthen its relationship with MediaTek and plans to use its 5G chipsets in future smartphones. This comes after parent company Huawei’s ban to do business with US companies was extended for another year, and the US Commerce Department announced new rules which severely limits Huawei’s access to chipsets, reports GSMArena. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro की सेल आज, मिल रहा है 3 हजार रुपये का धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

As part of new trade sanctions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) will no longer be allowed to supply components to Huawei. Therefore, the company is looking to strengthen its relationship with MediaTek which is based in Taiwan During the Honor X10 earlier this week Zhao Ming who is President of Honor said that the Chinese company has had good relations with MediaTek and seeks to strengthen this cooperation for the foreseeable future Also Read - These Android apps will work on Honor 9X Pro smartphone

MediaTek offers a range of affordable 5G chipsets in its Dimensity portfolio. It starts at affordable entry-level SoCs and goes all the way to full-fledged powerful flagships like the Dimensity 1000+. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X: What's different

Earlier this week, Huawei termed the US government’s new export controls aimed at limiting the Chinese technology giant’s access to semiconductor technology “arbitrary and pernicious” which “threatens to undermine the entire industry worldwide”.

Last week, the Chinese company launched the Honor 9X Pro smartphone in India without Google services. This is a mid-range device which will challenge Realme, Xiaomi and Oppo in this segment. But the most highlighting part about the phone is the software it is running, and even though it comes with Android, you won’t be getting Google’s popular apps by default. It runs on EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 but without access to Google’s app ecosystem.

Yes, this is the first Honor phone in India to launch without the Google Play store, instead you get the Huawei AppGallery store pre-loaded into the device, from where you can download select list of apps right now.

Written with agency inputs

  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 4:28 PM IST

Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones
Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones
