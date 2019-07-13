comscore Honor TV launch teased for July 15 with Honor Magicbook | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook
News

Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook

News

The cryptic teaser image also included what appears to be a TV in the background. Ming seems to have covered the TV with a sticker and blurred the area to hide the design.

  • Published: July 13, 2019 11:52 PM IST
Honor TV launch event poster

Huawei sub-brand Honor seems to be preparing to launch a new product in the coming week. The company teased the launch of a new category of products scheduled for July 15, 2019. The teaser in question comes just days after rumors about Honor Magicbook laptop and Honor TV surfaced online. Honor has not revealed any details about the launch or what it is planning to launch. The things that we know include some cryptic photos and the teaser post with a photo and a caption. Let’s start with the teaser post that Honor posted on Chinese social media website Weibo.

Honor TV launch teaser details

Honor is talking about the first camera in 1839, TV in 1924, and mobile in 1973 in the caption. It also states that every innovation requires one to break the limits. Every time someone invents something new and breaks their limits, they are not limited by their routine. The caption then highlights the July 15, 2019 launch event where Honor will launch a new category. This line is followed by a blank to generate hype online. The caption ends by asking users to guess the products in the comments down below the post.

Honor 9X specifications leaked; tipped to include Kirin 810 and triple-camera setup

Also Read

Honor 9X specifications leaked; tipped to include Kirin 810 and triple-camera setup

The accompanying image to the caption showcases a drafting compass making a square with a rainbow border. The text on the poster asks users to break out from the routine and witness the future on July 15, 2019. Taking a closer look, it is likely that the company is teasing a Smart TV with narrow bezels. It is also likely that the company is teasing a laptop, the Honor Magicbook with thin bezels around the display. However, a majority of users in the comments section seemed to guess about an upcoming TV.

Honor TV Teaser

Taking a look at other teaser images, it appears that Honor is indeed planning to launch a TV and Honor Magicbook notebook. Honor President Zhao Ming posted a photo of his office on Weibo last week hinting at multiple upcoming products. We can spot the Honor Magicbook on the table along with Honor 9X. However, the image also included what appears to be a TV in the background. Ming seems to have covered the TV with a sticker and blurred the area to hide the design. Honor 9X will launch on July 23 so we will just have to wait and see what Honor reveals on July 15, 2019.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X

Honor 9X
Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC
13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 13, 2019 11:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook
News
Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook
Xiaomi Mi A3 officially teased; launch date, renders and specifications leak

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 officially teased; launch date, renders and specifications leak

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price, launch date and new renders leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price, launch date and new renders leak

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks

News

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Best smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Best smartphone deals

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook

Xiaomi Mi A3 officially teased; launch date, renders and specifications leak

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price, launch date and new renders leak

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks

Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook

News

Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook
Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Shinco LED TVs

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Shinco LED TVs
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Honor 20 and Honor 20i offers, discounts revealed

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Honor 20 and Honor 20i offers, discounts revealed
HONOR: Leading the Indian market with innovation and top-notch quality

HONOR: Leading the Indian market with innovation and top-notch quality
Honor Play 8 launched with Helio A22, waterdrop notch

News

Honor Play 8 launched with Helio A22, waterdrop notch

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Galaxy S10, V15 Pro समेत कई फोन मिलेंगे सस्ते

Samsung Galaxy M40 इस अपडेट के बाद हुआ और बेहतर, कैमरे में आएगा यह बदलाव

999 रुपये वाली Amazon Prime Membership को 500 रुपये में ऐसे करें हासिल

'Huawei Mate 30 Pro की डिस्प्ले समान्य से अधिक कर्व होगी'

Vodafone Idea यूजर्स को फ्री मिल रहा है डेली 400MB डाटा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

News

Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook
News
Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook
Xiaomi Mi A3 officially teased; launch date, renders and specifications leak

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 officially teased; launch date, renders and specifications leak
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price, launch date and new renders leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price, launch date and new renders leak
Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks

News

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks
Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features

News

Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features