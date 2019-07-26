comscore Honor TV to sport a pop-up camera; more details revealed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor TV to sport a pop-up camera; more details revealed
News

Honor TV to sport a pop-up camera; more details revealed

News

Honor TV will run on Honghu 818, an AI chip powered by Chinese software giant Baidu. AI Chip will help in seven different areas including HDR, super-segmentation, noise reduction, dynamic contrast enhancement, and automatic color management.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 4:06 PM IST
Honor TV

Image credit: VMall

Huawei-sub brand Honor is all set to launch its first Smart TV, the much anticipated Honor TV in the market. The company has already revealed that it will launch the smartphone at the upcoming Huawei’s Developer Conference on August 9, 2019 in China. As the launch date approaches, we have already seen some leaked online about the Smart TV. However, the latest information about the upcoming Smart TV comes directly from the company President Zhao Ming. According to a report, Ming shared some new details about the upcoming Smart TV at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2019 and Science Revival Festival in Guangzhou.

Honor TV specifications and details

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Ming teased important details about the upcoming Honor TV. These details include expected specifications, information about the availability, and more. He also revealed that the Smart TV will feature a pop-up selfie camera with AI capabilities such as face recognition. The AI features of the camera will be powered by a dedicated HiSilicon NPU. It is likely that the selfie camera will be used for features such as video calling, and other AR-related things. Lastly, he revealed that the upcoming smart TV is available for pre-sale on Vmall, Tmall, JD.com, and its China website starting July 26, 2019.

Honor TV and new smartphones to soon launch in India

Also Read

Honor TV and new smartphones to soon launch in India

The upcoming Smart TV will run on Honghu 818, an AI chip powered by Chinese software giant Baidu. AI Chip will help in seven different areas including HDR, super-segmentation, noise reduction, dynamic contrast enhancement, and automatic color management. The report also revealed that the AI chip supports up to 8K at 30fps or 4K at 120fps of video decoding. It also integrates Histen audio optimization technology to offer an immersive surround sound experience. Previous reports have indicated that its Smart TV is likely to be the first to feature HongMeng OS. For the people unaware, the HongMeng OS is the in-house IoT operating system that Huawei has been working on for some time.

Honor has confirmed that its Smart TV will soon land in the Indian market. This came weeks before the latest set of information. Past reports also indicated that Honor is likely to refer to Honor TV as a “Smart Screen”. The company clarified its stance adding that the upcoming “Honor TV” is so much more than just a Smart TV.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed
News
Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed
OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

News

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

PUBG Mobile beta update brings new Zombie mode, Pets and Riot Shield

Gaming

PUBG Mobile beta update brings new Zombie mode, Pets and Riot Shield

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

News

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

News

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

News

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed
Detel launches 65-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV for Rs 57,999

News

Detel launches 65-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV for Rs 57,999
Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26
Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in real world with notch

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in real world with notch
Huawei inks distribution deal with Micromax to expand offline retail presence in India

News

Huawei inks distribution deal with Micromax to expand offline retail presence in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M40 को जल्द ही ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स से इस कीमत पर खरीद सकेंगे ग्राहक

WhatsApp : अलग-अलग डिवाइस पर चला पाएंगे एक व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट और भारत में जल्द शुरू होगी पेमेंट सर्विस

Motorola Moto E6 से कंपनी ने पर्दा हटाया, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Vivo Y90 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple acquires Intel : Apple ने Intel का स्मार्टफोन मॉडेम बिजनस करीब 7 हजार रुपये में खरीदा

News

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed
News
Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed
OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

News

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India
Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

News

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared
Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

News

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

News

Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855