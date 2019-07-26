Honor TV to sport a pop-up camera; more details revealed

Huawei-sub brand Honor is all set to launch its first Smart TV, the much anticipated Honor TV in the market. The company has already revealed that it will launch the smartphone at the upcoming Huawei’s Developer Conference on August 9, 2019 in China. As the launch date approaches, we have already seen some leaked online about the Smart TV. However, the latest information about the upcoming Smart TV comes directly from the company President Zhao Ming. According to a report, Ming shared some new details about the upcoming Smart TV at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2019 and Science Revival Festival in Guangzhou.

Honor TV specifications and details

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Ming teased important details about the upcoming Honor TV. These details include expected specifications, information about the availability, and more. He also revealed that the Smart TV will feature a pop-up selfie camera with AI capabilities such as face recognition. The AI features of the camera will be powered by a dedicated HiSilicon NPU. It is likely that the selfie camera will be used for features such as video calling, and other AR-related things. Lastly, he revealed that the upcoming smart TV is available for pre-sale on Vmall, Tmall, JD.com, and its China website starting July 26, 2019.

The upcoming Smart TV will run on Honghu 818, an AI chip powered by Chinese software giant Baidu. AI Chip will help in seven different areas including HDR, super-segmentation, noise reduction, dynamic contrast enhancement, and automatic color management. The report also revealed that the AI chip supports up to 8K at 30fps or 4K at 120fps of video decoding. It also integrates Histen audio optimization technology to offer an immersive surround sound experience. Previous reports have indicated that its Smart TV is likely to be the first to feature HongMeng OS. For the people unaware, the HongMeng OS is the in-house IoT operating system that Huawei has been working on for some time.

Honor has confirmed that its Smart TV will soon land in the Indian market. This came weeks before the latest set of information. Past reports also indicated that Honor is likely to refer to Honor TV as a “Smart Screen”. The company clarified its stance adding that the upcoming “Honor TV” is so much more than just a Smart TV.