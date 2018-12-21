comscore
  • Honor V20's 48-megapixel rear camera confirmed to support 960fps video shooting
Honor V20's 48-megapixel rear camera confirmed to support 960fps video shooting

Honor has published couple of teaser posters of V20 before December 26 launch.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 11:07 AM IST
Honor View 20

Image credit: VMall via SlashInfo

Honor has posted a couple of posters for the upcoming Honor V20, which is launching next week. The Honor V10 successor was only teased earlier this month, but Honor will officially reveal other details including its price on December 26. The smartphone will be introduced globally as Honor View20 on January 22 at an event in Paris, France.

The official poster on Weibo by Huawei sub-brand Honor reveals that the V20 will have a camera capable of taking 960fps videos. The Huawei P20 series was the first smartphone from the OEM to boast 960 frame rate slow-mo videos, and the same got carried forward to the Mate 20 Pro.

Honor V20 teaser images reveal key specifications ahead of December 26 launch

Honor V20 teaser images reveal key specifications ahead of December 26 launch

Honor’s second teaser poster also reveals one of the feature for the upcoming Honor V20. The company is incorporating advanced and more accurate GPS for the device. The company has already showcased front of the V20. The handset will be the first in world to come with an All-View display and in-display camera. But that’s not the only highlight. It will also be the first one to carry 48-megapixel rear camera sensor, beating Xiaomi’s 48-megapixel phone that is also expected to arrive in January.

Honor recently published quite a few camera samples of the 48-megapixel V20 rear shooter. The imaging capability of the phone showcased sharper, less saturated colors, and without much of noise. Even low-light images looked much detailed with almost no pixelation. The smartphone takes advantage of the Quad Bayer tech and this method stacks four adjacent 2×2 pixels into the same color.

Watch Video: Honor 10 First Look India

Anyway, the Honor V20 officially launch is due next week, but the handset still isn’t coming to the market until January 22, 2019.

