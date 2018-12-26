Honor V20 launched with 25-megapixel in-screen selfie camera: Price, specifications

Honor V20, also called as View20 in the global markets, has been launched in China. The smartphone is being introduced as the flagship offering from Huawei‘s e-brand for the first part of 2019. The smartphone will launch globally at an event in Paris on January 22. With V20, Honor is showing its technology prowess as its parent Huawei achieves the goal of shipping 200 million smartphones globally in 2018. The Honor V20 was first showcased in the form of a prototype at an event in Hong Kong early this month, and is now being made official for the Chinese market.

Honor V20 comes with three new technologies – an in-display front camera, a high resolution main camera, and new connectivity solution. Honor says the new in-screen camera solution is the smartest way to deliver all-screen experience on a smartphone. The company has, in the past, tried smartphone designs with a notch and recently launched the Honor Magic 2, which features a slider design to hide the front camera module. With V20, Honor is basically stepping up its game in the smartphone industry.

Honor V20 China launch: Price and Availability

Honor V20 will be available at a starting price of RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,400) in the Chinese market. The price is for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,400). In addition to these two models, there is also a limited edition variant called Honor V20 Moschino, which packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, and is priced at RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,600).

Both the 128GB storage models will be available for pre-order starting today, and consumers can buy them starting December 28. The limited edition variant will go on first sale on December 28 as well. The pricing is especially competitive when compared to smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4 featuring similar in-screen display camera solution.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor V20 China launch: Specifications and Features

Honor V20 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2310×1080 pixels, and 19.25:9 aspect ratio. Honor has managed to pack a taller display in a smaller form factor by reducing the chin further and opting for in-screen camera setup. Honor says its solution is distinct from that of Samsung, and the selfie camera has a diameter of 4.5mm, which is smaller than the 6.7mm diameter of Galaxy A8s’ front camera. Honor V20 comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, placed inside the display.

The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, the same 7nm processor also powering flagships such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB storage with support expandable storage via NanoMemory card. On the back of the device, the smartphone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main shooter, which is the largest yet on any smartphone. Honor is using the Sony IMX586 sensor with wider f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree wide field of view. The camera is aided by second 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that can be used for 3D applications and mapping of objects.

The Honor V20 runs Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie, which is same as the skin found on Honor Magic 2. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports super charging with 22.5W adapter. The metal and glass smartphone does not support any kind of water or dust resistance and will be available in red, black and blue colors. It also supports Link Turbo, a new connection technology that allows both WiFi and 4G VoLTE to work simultaneously. The smartphone will debut as Honor View20 for the global market on January 22.