Honor V20 launching as Honor View20 exclusively via Amazon India; officially gets listed

Honor has revealed that its latest Honor View20 smartphone will launch in India as an Amazon exclusive soon. The first of its kind punch hole camera smartphone View20 was announced earlier this month and launched just yesterday in China as the Honor V20. The Huawei sub-brand posted India launch information on Twitter noting, “Stay tuned for #HONORView20 an @amazonIN exclusive!”

While the Honor View20 may not be the world’s first in-screen camera smartphone, it is one of the few to pack a massive 48-megapixel resolution AI camera at the rear. Honor says the new in-screen camera solution is the smartest way to deliver all-screen experience on a smartphone.

The Chinese company has listed details of Honor View20 on Amazon India website. There is no official date of launch for the smartphone yet, but we are expecting the launch in the first half of next month. Honor has already said the smartphone will be globally available starting January 22, so it is possible that same timeline will be followed for India.

Honor V20 aka Honor View20 specifications, features

The Honor V20 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2310×1080 pixels, and 19.25:9 aspect ratio. Honor says its solution is distinct from that of Samsung, and the selfie camera has a diameter of 4.5mm, which is smaller than the 6.7mm diameter of Galaxy A8s’ front camera.

The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, the same 7nm processor also powering flagship devices such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Honor Magic 2. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and option for 128GB or 256GB storage with support expandable storage.

In terms of camera, the V20 is equipped with a 48-megapixel main shooter. Honor is using the Sony IMX586 sensor with wider f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree wide field of view. The camera is aided by second 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that can be used for 3D applications and mapping of objects. The Honor V20 also comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, placed inside the display.

The Honor V20 runs Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie, which is same as the skin found on Honor Magic 2. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports super charging with 22.5W adapter. It also supports Link Turbo, a new connection technology that allows both Wi-Fi and 4G VoLTE to work simultaneously.