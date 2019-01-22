comscore
Honor V20 Moschino Edition launched in China: Price, specifications and features

The Honor V20 Moschino Edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

  Updated: January 22, 2019 2:35 PM IST
Huawei sub-brand Honor in partnership with Italian fashion brand has launched a special edition of Honor V20 in China called the Honor V20 Moschino Edition. The smartphone has been priced RMB 1,000 higher than the regular Honor V20. The new special edition V20 Moschino Edition can be purchased for RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,000) than the regular V20 priced at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000). It has been listed for purchase in China through Vmall. The handset comes in two color options of Phantom Red and Phantom Blue.

The Honor V20 Moschino Edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Other specifications of the phone are same as the regular Honor V20. Honor hasn’t started selling the Phantom Blue color variant of the V20 Moschino Edition yet. The regular version of the Honor V20 comes in Sea Blue, Red and Magic Night Black colors. The same phone is headed to international markets with Honor View 20 moniker.

Honor View20 India launch scheduled for January 29. It is already available for pre-booking through Amazon India and the official HiHonor online store. Honor will announce the official pricing of the View20 on January 29. The company is also hosting a global launch event of the View 20 in Paris today, January 22.

Honor V20 or View20: Specifications and Features

Honor View20 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2310×1080 pixels, and 19.25:9 aspect ratio. Honor says its solution is distinct from that of Samsung, and the selfie camera has a diameter of 4.5mm, which is smaller than the 6.7mm diameter of Galaxy A8s’ front camera.

The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, the same 7nm processor also powering flagships such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB storage with support expandable storage.

In terms of camera, The View20 comes equipped with a 48-megapixel main shooter. Honor is using the Sony IMX586 sensor with wider f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree wide field of view. The camera is aided by second 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that can be used for 3D applications and mapping of objects. Honor View20 comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, placed inside the display.

The Honor View20 runs Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie, which is same as the skin found on Honor Magic 2. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports super charging with 22.5W adapter. It also supports Link Turbo, a new connection technology that allows both WiFi and 4G VoLTE to work simultaneously.

  Published Date: January 22, 2019 2:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 22, 2019 2:35 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन को मिला सर्टिफिकेशन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

केवल 70 रुपये की डाउनपेमेंट के साथ ऐसे घर ले जाएं Oppo R17 Pro

Honor V20 Moschino Edition चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Nokia 3.1 Plus के बाद Nokia 5.1 भी Android Pie के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

सीढ़ियों से गिराया और स्केट की तरह इस्तेमाल किया लेकिन फिर भी नहीं टूटा रेडमी नोट 7, वीडियो में देखें

