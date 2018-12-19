comscore
Honor V20 teaser images reveal key specifications ahead of December 26 launch

One of the significant features of the smartphone is the 48-megapixel rear Sony sensor and Link Turbo technology.

  December 19, 2018 3:38 PM IST
Honor View 20 First Look

While we are inching closer to the launch of the Honor V20 aka View20 on December 26 in China, new rumors are picking up the pace. Earlier, the company had officially shared a few camera samples of the smartphone’s 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, and now, a new teaser has been released throwing more light on the specifications of the device.Earlier teasers had suggested that the smartphone would flaunt an almost-bezel-less design with a tiny selfie hole at the top left corner, similar to the Huawei Nova 4. The newly released teaser reveals that Honor would stuff in a large 4000mAh battery inside the upcoming Honor V20 with support for 22.5W fast charging technology, as per the 3C listing. Additionally, the device might be offered in three color variants, as per recently released different-colored teasers.

Furthermore, the handset would reportedly feature a 25-megapixel front camera sensor, and bear a 48-megapixel rear camera. One of the key specs of the smartphone includes Link Turbo feature. It is an AI-powered feature that combines the LTE and Wi-Fi signals to deliver improved internet connectivity experience. Honor unveiled this feature during the launch of Honor Magic 2 back in October. Recently, a video also surfaced on Weibo, showcasing the same feature of the Honor V20 in action, further confirming the presence of the feature.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

The company is also touting its very high screen-to-body ratio, but has not mentioned the specific percentage of it. The most significant feature of the smartphone is the 48-megapixel rear Sony sensor with features such as 4-in-1 Light Fusion, 4 times sensor HDR, a 1/2.0-inch CMOS sensor, and certain AI prowess. The device is expected to be powered by a 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core chipset. It is also rumored to bring GPU Turbo gaming technology.

After China launch, Honor is all set to take wraps off its Honor V20 on January 22 in Paris with the label of Honor View 20.

  December 19, 2018 3:38 PM IST

