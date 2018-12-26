Honor V20 with in-screen camera, 48-megapixel main camera to launch today: Everything we know so far

Honor V20, the first smartphone with an in-screen selfie camera and a 48-megapixel rear camera from Honor, will be officially unveiled in China today. The smartphone was showcased in the form of a prototype at company’s Artology event held in Hong Kong early this month. Today, at an event in Beijing, the Chinese smartphone maker will announce its availability and price.

Honor has also scheduled an event in Paris on January 22, 2019, where the smartphone will be introduced for the global market. Globally, it will be called Honor View20. The new Honor V20 will sport a punch hole style camera design at the front, which smartphone makers are pitching as the alternative to notch design. Huawei, the parent company of Honor, announced its mid-tier flagship, the Nova 4, with selfie camera hole design last week.

Honor V20 Launch: Timing and How to Watch the Livestream

Honor V20 China launch is set for 3:00PM local time (or 12:30PM IST). The launch will be streamed live on company’s website, and it will serve as flagship in its product portfolio. Samsung has already managed to beat Honor by making its Galaxy A8s available in the Chinese market for purchase. With today’s launch, it is will be interesting to see how Honor prices its flagship smartphone for 2019.

Honor V20: Expected Specifications and Price

At the event early this month, Honor not only tried to beat Samsung to market with a display hole selfie camera design, but also announced three key features. The Honor V20 will feature an in-display front camera, a 48-megapixel main camera on the back and support Link Turbo technology. However, its main selling point will be the punch hole style camera, which the company says consumer prefer over a notch or slider design.

In terms of specifications, the Honor V20 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels similar to that of the Honor Magic 2. The company has already confirmed that the device will be powered by a Kirin 980 chipset, which is a flagship processor fabricated using 7nm process. It is expected to come with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and might sport a gradient finish with glass back similar to other devices from Huawei.

In terms of camera setup, the Honor V20 will feature a 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor supporting large 0.8 micron pixels and improved low-light photography. The sensor will not only enable capturing high-resolution images, but also allow for better pictures with zoom capabilities. The V20 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup but the details of two other sensors are not known yet.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

At the front, the Honor V20 is tipped to house a 24-megapixel sensor in a punch hole style design. Honor says this design will allow for distraction-free viewing and the hole will fade away when the user is viewing images or watching movies on the go. The selfie camera hole has a diameter of 4.5mm, and is small enough to not immediately be visible.

Honor V20 will also be second smartphone after Magic 2 to support Link Turbo, a feature that allows both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE to work simultaneously and distribute internet workloads based on connection. It is expected to be backed by a large 4,000mAh battery, and will run EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie. Samsung Galaxy A8s is priced at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 30,500), and Honor could price its flagship in the same price range as well.