Honor V30 and V30 Pro launched with 5G; specifications and price

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has just launched two new smartphones in the market. These new devices to land in the market are the Honor V30 and the Honor V30 Pro. Honor unveiled the devices at a launch event in Beijing. As part of the launch, the company shared important information regarding the V30 lineup including specifications, features, price, and availability. The highlight of the V30 lineup is 5G connectivity, Kirin 990 SoC, and the 40-megapixel primary camera on the back. Both the devices sport a total of 5 cameras each.

Honor V30 series specifications, and features

As per the announcement, the Honor V30 series features a 6.57-inch LCD display panel with FHD+ resolution. The display also features a punch-hole design with dual front-facing cameras. It is worth noting that the devices don’t feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, Honor has placed a physical fingerprint scanner on the right side of both devices. As mentioned above, both the devices come with Kirin 990 SoC with two RAM and storage variants. The base model will feature 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and the top variant will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Though both devices will feature Kirin 990 SoC, there is a slight difference between both devices. The V30 will feature the regular 7nm-based Kirin 990 SoC with a separate Balong 5000 modem. On the other hand, the V30 Pro will sport 7nm+ Kirin 990 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. On the software end, both devices will run on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0.1 with Kirin Gaming+ 2.0 experience. The V30 lineup will come with support for 40W Honor SuperCharge technology. Taking about slight differences, the V30 Pro will also support 27W Super Wireless Charge technology. V30 features a 4,200mAh battery while the V30 Pro will come with a 4,100mAh battery.

V30 series camera setup, pricing, and more

Both the devices will feature a 40-megapixel primary Sony IMX600 sensor with Dual OIS and laser autofocus system. However, the V30 will feature f/1.8 aperture while the Pro will come with f/1.6 aperture on the primary camera. Beyond this, the rear camera setup will feature an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Both devices will feature a different third sensor. V30 will come with 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and Pro has an 8-megapixel sensor at f/2.4.

Moving to the front, both the devices will feature a primary 32-megapixel sensor with “Super Night Mode”. The front camera setup will also feature a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens. Both the devices will be available in four color variants. These include Orange, Blue, Pearl White, and Black. The device lineup will feature similar connectivity options including Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, GPS, and more.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the pricing and availability of the Honor V30 series. The base model of V30 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at 3,299 RMB (Rs 33,510). The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at 3,699 RMB (Rs 37,586). V30 Pro starts at 3,899 RMB (Rs 39,618) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Top of the line V30 Pro variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage amounts to 4,199 RMB (Rs. 42,666). Pre-orders start from December 5 while the sale starts from December 12.