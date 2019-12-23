Honor has launched a new ‘Dawn Orange’ color variant for its Honor V30 smartphone in China. This model initially launched in the home country in three color options – Gradient White, Black, and Blue. After the recent addition, the smartphone will be available in four color options.

Honor V30 color variant launched

The Dawn Orange color variant of the smartphone is set to go on sale from December 24 in China. It will be available on Vmall, Jingdong (JD.com), Tmall, and Suning. The base model, with 6GB RAM, costs CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 33,500). The top model, on the other hand, costs CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,500).

The new color variant of the Honor smartphone has a similar shade as Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Vegan Leather Orange. Although the Honor flagship has a glass back design instead of textured leather finish, GizmoChina reports. The difference is only in the color as the rest of the specifications remain the same.

Specifications, features

Speaking of which, the Honor smartphone features a 6.57-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a HiSilicon Kirin 990 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.86GHz. There is also a Mali-G76 MP16 GPU and Balong 5000 modem.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with support for portrait mode. For selfies and video calls, there’s a dual punch-hole camera up front. This comprises of a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. For security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android 10 based Magic UI 3 OS.