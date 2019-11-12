Honor V30 will officially launch in China on November 26. George Zhao, President of Honor, confirmed the launch date during a live broadcast of Honor‘s Singles’ Day sale. Now, the company has shared some posters of the upcoming device on its Weibo account. These posters confirm the launch date and even show the front design of the smartphone. The launch event is set to take place in Beijing and the poster confirms pill-shaped cutout.

The pill-shaped cutout seen in the poster is identical to that seen on the Galaxy S10+. This particular cutout will house two selfie cameras. The smartphone will arrive as the successor to Honor V20 and is endorsed by Chinese actor and model Johnny Huang. Honor also confirms that the smartphone will debut with 5G support when it becomes official later this month. The Honor V30 series is expected to include the V30 and V30 Pro at the time of launch.

The rumors indicate that Honor V30 Series will be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 990 chipset. The Honor V30 Pro is tipped to come equipped with an OLED panel and pill-shaped cutout. The V30, on the other hand, is said to use an LCD display with a punch hole design. The Honor V30 might come with Kirin 990 while V30 Pro might get Kirin 990 5G chipset. There are also rumors of Honor V30 series featuring a quad camera system on its back.

The primary camera on the Honor V30 and V30 Pro could be a 60-megapixel shooter. It will compete with 64-megapixel sensor seen on the Realme X2 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. The main camera on V30 Pro will be paired with a 16-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 3D time of flight sensor. The V30 will come with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 20-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a ToF sensor. There have also been reports of Honor V30 series launching with triple rear camera setup.

For Honor, the V-series has always been about camera and the V30 won’t be any different. It is said to feature Camera Matrix photography algorithm. Other features rumored include a 4,000mAh battery on V30 and 4,200mAh battery on the V30 Pro. The smartphones are also tipped to support 40W fast charging and Pro model might offer wireless charging. We will see more details about these devices in the next few days, before they go on sale.