Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G
Honor V30 to be the first smartphone with 5G-enabled Kirin 990 SoC under the hood

Honor V30 will be the first Honor-branded smartphone to feature the 5G capable Kirin 990 SoC. It is worth noting that Honor V30 will not be the first smartphone in the market with Kirin 990 SoC.

  • Published: September 9, 2019 2:17 PM IST
Honor V30 Kirin 990 5G poster

Image credit: Weibo

Huawei sub-brand Honor has just revealed new information regarding the upcoming Kirin 990 SoC with 5G modem. According to the information, Honor V30 will be the first Honor-branded smartphone to feature the 5G capable Kirin 990 SoC. It is worth noting that Honor V30 will not be the first smartphone in the market with the new chipset. Huawei has already confirmed that the upcoming Mate 30 series will be the first. This comes just after the first time that Honor V30 moniker surfaced online.

Honor V30 details

According to GizChina, Honor President Zhao Ming revealed that the Honor V30 smartphone will feature 5G. Ming also confirmed that Honor V30 will be the successor to Honor V20 that launched last year. For some context, the Honor V20 launched with Kirin 980 SoC. The company confirmed all this information in a poster shared via Weibo. It also hinted that Honor may launch the device under “Honor Vera 30” name in the Chinese market.

It is worth noting that the company launched the Honor V20 under the name Honor View 20 last year. Given that View20 is the international name, the Vera 30 name may be limited to China. Beyond this, there’s little in terms of information regarding the upcoming smartphone. We do know that the device will be the flagship smartphone for the Honor smartphone lineup. This gives us some rough estimate of what to expect in terms of specifications.

There’s currently no word on a launch date for the Honor V30. We do know that the company is likely to launch the smartphone in China around December. The device may make its way to India towards the end of the year or sometime next year.

  Published Date: September 9, 2019 2:17 PM IST

