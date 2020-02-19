comscore Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week
News

Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week

News

The Honor V30 smartphone will be equipped with HMS service (Huawei Mobile Service), instead of GMS (Google Mobile Services).

  • Updated: February 19, 2020 4:10 PM IST
Honor V30 Pro 5G launch

Honor is reportedly all set to launch its latest Honor V30 series in European markets next week. The Honor V30 smartphone will be equipped with HMS service (Huawei Mobile Service), instead of GMS (Google Mobile Services). This will be Huawei’s first pre-installed HMS ecosystem smartphone, ITHome reports. To recall, this 5G device was first launched in China in December 2019. Read on to know more about the upcoming Honor phone.

Related Stories


Honor V30 series specifications, and features

The Honor V30 series features a 6.57-inch LCD display panel with FHD+ resolution. The display also features a punch-hole design with dual front-facing cameras. It is worth noting that the devices don’t feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, Honor has placed a physical fingerprint scanner on the right side of both devices. As mentioned above, both the devices come with Kirin 990 SoC with two RAM and storage variants. The base model will feature 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and the top variant will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Watch: Honor 9X Review

Though both devices will feature Kirin 990 SoC, there is a slight difference between both devices. The V30 will feature the regular 7nm-based Kirin 990 SoC with a separate Balong 5000 modem. On the other hand, the V30 Pro will sport 7nm+ Kirin 990 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. On the software end, both devices will run on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0.1 with Kirin Gaming+ 2.0 experience. The V30 lineup will come with support for 40W Honor SuperCharge technology. Taking about slight differences, the V30 Pro will also support 27W Super Wireless Charge technology. V30 features a 4,200mAh battery while the V30 Pro will come with a 4,100mAh battery.

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

Also Read

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

Both the devices will feature a 40-megapixel primary Sony IMX600 sensor with Dual OIS and laser autofocus system. However, the V30 will feature f/1.8 aperture while the Pro will come with f/1.6 aperture on the primary camera. Beyond this, the rear camera setup will feature an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Both devices will feature a different third sensor.

V30 will come with 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and Pro has an 8-megapixel sensor at f/2.4. Moving to the front, both the devices will feature a primary 32-megapixel sensor with “Super Night Mode”. The front camera setup will also feature a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 4:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2020 4:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 9 production could get delayed
News
Apple iPhone 9 production could get delayed
Poco X2 Review: Five key takeaways in photos

Photo Gallery

Poco X2 Review: Five key takeaways in photos

Poco X2 Review: Five key takeaways in photos

Photo Gallery

Poco X2 Review: Five key takeaways in photos

Apple 'Tags' tracking tools to launch soon

News

Apple 'Tags' tracking tools to launch soon

Xiaomi Redmi 8 MIUI 11.0.7.0 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 MIUI 11.0.7.0 update rolling out

JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

Telecom

JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week

Vivo Y21 gets listed on Bluetooth SIG, launch expected soon

Apple iPhone 9 production could get delayed

Apple 'Tags' tracking tools to launch soon

Xiaomi Redmi 8 MIUI 11.0.7.0 update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week

News

Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

News

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant

News

Honor 9X gets a new Emerald Green color variant
MWC 2020 canceled: Tech firms weigh options

News

MWC 2020 canceled: Tech firms weigh options
Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm variant goes on sale in India

Wearables

Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm variant goes on sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

महज 55 सेकेंड में बिक गया शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, लगा है 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy A71 हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, दमदार बैटरी के साथ मिलते हैं चार रियर कैमरा

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की कैमरा डीटेल्स आए सामने, जानें खूबियां

लीक हुए OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite के फीचर और कीमत

Tinder भारत में रिलीज करेगा वीडियो सीरीज Swipe Night

News

Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week
News
Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week
Vivo Y21 gets listed on Bluetooth SIG, launch expected soon

News

Vivo Y21 gets listed on Bluetooth SIG, launch expected soon
Apple iPhone 9 production could get delayed

News

Apple iPhone 9 production could get delayed
Apple 'Tags' tracking tools to launch soon

News

Apple 'Tags' tracking tools to launch soon
Xiaomi Redmi 8 MIUI 11.0.7.0 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 MIUI 11.0.7.0 update rolling out