Honor V30 to launch with Huawei Mobile Services in Europe next week

Honor is reportedly all set to launch its latest Honor V30 series in European markets next week. The Honor V30 smartphone will be equipped with HMS service (Huawei Mobile Service), instead of GMS (Google Mobile Services). This will be Huawei’s first pre-installed HMS ecosystem smartphone, ITHome reports. To recall, this 5G device was first launched in China in December 2019. Read on to know more about the upcoming Honor phone.

Honor V30 series specifications, and features

The Honor V30 series features a 6.57-inch LCD display panel with FHD+ resolution. The display also features a punch-hole design with dual front-facing cameras. It is worth noting that the devices don’t feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, Honor has placed a physical fingerprint scanner on the right side of both devices. As mentioned above, both the devices come with Kirin 990 SoC with two RAM and storage variants. The base model will feature 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and the top variant will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Though both devices will feature Kirin 990 SoC, there is a slight difference between both devices. The V30 will feature the regular 7nm-based Kirin 990 SoC with a separate Balong 5000 modem. On the other hand, the V30 Pro will sport 7nm+ Kirin 990 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. On the software end, both devices will run on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0.1 with Kirin Gaming+ 2.0 experience. The V30 lineup will come with support for 40W Honor SuperCharge technology. Taking about slight differences, the V30 Pro will also support 27W Super Wireless Charge technology. V30 features a 4,200mAh battery while the V30 Pro will come with a 4,100mAh battery.

Both the devices will feature a 40-megapixel primary Sony IMX600 sensor with Dual OIS and laser autofocus system. However, the V30 will feature f/1.8 aperture while the Pro will come with f/1.6 aperture on the primary camera. Beyond this, the rear camera setup will feature an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Both devices will feature a different third sensor.

V30 will come with 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and Pro has an 8-megapixel sensor at f/2.4. Moving to the front, both the devices will feature a primary 32-megapixel sensor with “Super Night Mode”. The front camera setup will also feature a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens.