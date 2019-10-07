comscore Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at hole-punch display, 60MP camera, Kirin 990 SoC
News

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at hole-punch display, 60MP camera, Kirin 990 SoC

News

The Honor V30 and V30 Pro smartphones will come with 60-megapixel camera sensors. There is no word on the launch date.

  • Published: October 7, 2019 5:18 PM IST
honor v30

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei, recently revealed that the V30-series from its sub-brand Honor will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC. A new leak hints that two smartphones, the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro are set to launch soon. Key specifications of the upcoming devices have also been tipped. Here is all we know so far.

Honor V30, V30 Pro display and chipset

According to a tweet by tipster Teme (@RODENT950), the new smartphones will come with a full-screen display. Both devices will have thin bezels and a hole-punch front camera on the upper left side. The Honor V20 will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC and it will be 4G-LTE model. The Honor V30 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly be powered by a Kirin 990 5G SoC.

Honor V30, V30 Pro camera and other details

The leak also hints at the camera specifications of the smartphones. The Honor V30 will come with triple rear camera setup. Out of the three cameras, the primary camera will have a 60-megapixel resolution. Details of the other two sensors are unknown. The smartphone will reportedly come with an LCD screen, and a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support.

Moving on, the Pro model will be a more powerful variant featuring a 5G chipset. It will come with an AMOLED display and dual hole-punch front cameras. It could be similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The AMOLED screen will also allow the company to add an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In the photography department, the V30 Pro will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup. The primary camera will be of 60-megapixel resolution. Other details are unknown. To keep things ticking, there will be a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The leak also hints at 15W wireless charging support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 5:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Asus Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers: Check details
Deals
Asus Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers: Check details
Realme Festive Days sale kicks off: Check deals on Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X and more

Deals

Realme Festive Days sale kicks off: Check deals on Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X and more

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

News

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

News

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled

News

Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled

Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 8 features teased on Flipkart ahead of October 9 India launch

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

News

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more
Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

Top Products

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000
Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India

Wearables

Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India
HONOR 20i vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is the better option under 15K budget?

Brand Solution

HONOR 20i vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is the better option under 15K budget?
Honor Band 5 also coming to Amazon India

Wearables

Honor Band 5 also coming to Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Revolt RV 300 और RV400 इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक के लिए कंपनी ने पेश किया वन-टाइम पेमेंट प्लान, जानें डिटेल्स

Jio और Vodafone-Idea ने सितंबर में 94 करोड़ रुपये का स्पेक्ट्रम बकाया चुकाया

फोन काल की घंटी की अवधि पर ट्राई की दखल के खिलाफ है JIO

Realme Festive Days Sale फिर से शुरू, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

भारत में कनेक्टेड कार सर्विस के लिए Vodafone-Idea ने Kia Motors के साथ पाटनर्शिप की

News

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more
News
Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more
Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

News

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details
Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled

News

Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled
Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

News

Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report
Xiaomi Redmi 8 features teased on Flipkart ahead of October 9 India launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 features teased on Flipkart ahead of October 9 India launch