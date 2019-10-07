Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei, recently revealed that the V30-series from its sub-brand Honor will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC. A new leak hints that two smartphones, the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro are set to launch soon. Key specifications of the upcoming devices have also been tipped. Here is all we know so far.

Honor V30, V30 Pro display and chipset

According to a tweet by tipster Teme (@RODENT950), the new smartphones will come with a full-screen display. Both devices will have thin bezels and a hole-punch front camera on the upper left side. The Honor V20 will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC and it will be 4G-LTE model. The Honor V30 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly be powered by a Kirin 990 5G SoC.

V30 single camera lcd punch hole.

4000mAh battery 22.5w SuperCharge

60 mp triple camera

Kirin 990

V30 Pro dual camera Oled punch hole

4200nAh battery 40w SuperCharge

60 mp quad camera

15w wireless charging

Kirin 990 5G#HonorV30 #HonorV30Pro pic.twitter.com/Txfi6h5kEJ — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) October 6, 2019

Honor V30, V30 Pro camera and other details

The leak also hints at the camera specifications of the smartphones. The Honor V30 will come with triple rear camera setup. Out of the three cameras, the primary camera will have a 60-megapixel resolution. Details of the other two sensors are unknown. The smartphone will reportedly come with an LCD screen, and a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support.

Moving on, the Pro model will be a more powerful variant featuring a 5G chipset. It will come with an AMOLED display and dual hole-punch front cameras. It could be similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The AMOLED screen will also allow the company to add an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In the photography department, the V30 Pro will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup. The primary camera will be of 60-megapixel resolution. Other details are unknown. To keep things ticking, there will be a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The leak also hints at 15W wireless charging support.