It was earlier this month that had announced that it will be launching the Honor V40 on January 18. However, last week the company revealed that the launch had to be postponed to January 22. As per a GizmoChina report, the official renders of the smartphone have appeared online in a listing on a Chinese retail website. Also Read - Honor no more a part of Huawei, will continue business as usual

Honor V40 available for pre-booking

The aforementioned retail outlet is one among many others that have made the V40 available for pre-orders. The V40 is also available on Suning. The leaked renders have confirmed that the V40 will come with a pill-shaped cutout at the upper-left corner. Also, the display can be seen sporting curved edges which is in-line with what the flagship devices are offering today. Also Read - Huawei to reportedly sell its Honor sub-brand

On the rear, the device comes with a rectangular camera module with a triple camera setup at the back bundled with laser autofocus and an LED flash unit. Also Read - Honor 10X Lite launched globally: Specs, price, and other details to know

Honor V40 price

The leaks have also revealed that the smartphone will be made available in three color variants – black, blue and orange. The report also mentions that the V40 will be available starting 3,999 yuan (Rs 45,000 approx). A screenshot of the Honor V40 price was revealed through a warehouse dealer’s channel on Weibo.

Honor V40 Specifications

In terms of specifications, it comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers 120Hz and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is being launched being powered by a Dimensity 1000+ Plus chipset.

On the optics side, the smartphone receives a triple camera setup in the back with a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfie, the Honor V40 comes with a 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera on the front. Reports have also confirmed that the Honor V40 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is rumoured that the Honor V40 will house a 4,000mAh battery pack with support for 66W fast charge support. It will also come with 50W wireless charging support.