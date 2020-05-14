comscore Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18 with Honor X10 series | BGR India
  Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18 with Honor X10 series
Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18 with Honor X10 series

The Honor V6 5G tablet could feature the body of the Huawei MatePad 10.4 with one of the 5G Kirin chipsets.

  Published: May 14, 2020 4:42 PM IST
Huawei sub-brand Honor is launching a bunch of new products next week on May 18, 2020. This includes the Honor X10 series comprising an X10 smartphone and a higher-end X10 Pro, a new laptop, and also a new TV. Now, the brand has also teased a tablet, which could also launch on May 18. The new tablet is the Honor V6 5G, the first tablet to support 5G and Wi-Fi-6. Also Read - Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leak reveals 40MP sensor, periscope lens, and more

The upcoming tablet is likely a first for the brand. The teases poster for the tablet reveals a front-facing camera on the side bezels. As per a report by GSMArena, the Honor V6 5G tablet could feature the body of the Huawei MatePad 10.4 with one of the 5G Kirin chipsets. Also Read - Honor X10 5G appears on Geekbench ahead of May 20 launch; reveals key performance details

Honor X10, X10 Pro: What we know so far

Meanwhile, a recent leak also revealed the camera specifications of the Honor X10 and the Honor X10 Pro smartphones which are also launching alongside the Honor V6 5G. The leak on the Chinese website Weibo, tells us that the Honor X10 has a main 40-megapixel Sony IMX600y sensor with an RYYB filter. It will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera. The information is in line with what we saw on the TENAA listings.

Meanwhile, the Honor X10 Pro 5G will offer a periscope camera with a 5X optical zoom and 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The whole setup is almost identical Honor 30 camera setup except for a depth sensor. That being said, the X10 duo will have a dual pop-up selfie camera. While both the smartphones will have 16-megapixel sensors, the Honor X10 Pro will also have Optical Image Stabilization.

The Honor X10 Pro will also have an exclusive 90Hz screen. The regular Honor X10 smartphone will feature a 60Hz screen. Both the phones will use a 6.63-inch LCD panel and are powered by the Kirin 820 chipsets. The upper mid-range Kirin 820 chipset is 5G-enabled and also pretty powerful.

In another recent report, it was revealed that the processor outscored other flagship processors from just a year ago. This includes the Snapdragon 855 used on the OnePlus 7 Pro, or even Huawei’s own Kirin 980 SoC. These devices will also feature a 4,200mAh battery, which will again support 22.5W fast charging. However, the Honor X10 Pro will also have 20W wireless charging.

  Published Date: May 14, 2020 4:42 PM IST

