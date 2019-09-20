comscore Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support will go on sale during Q4 2019
News

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support will go on sale during Q4 2019

News

Honor Vera30 will be the first smartphone from Huawei's e-brand to support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. It is also expected to be cheaper than 5G capable Mate 30 series launched yesterday.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 4:58 PM IST
Honor V30 Kirin 990 5G poster

Image credit: Weibo

Honor Vera30 Series, the first 5G smartphone from Huawei‘s e-brand, will be available in China starting fourth quarter of 2019. Honor has confirmed that Vera30 series will be equipped with Kirin 990 SoC, the chipset that supports dual-mode 5G all-access network. The chipset powers the new flagship Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro devices that were announced globally yesterday. Now, Honor is set to tap into the same chipset to launch its own 5G capable smartphone.

Alongside the availability of Honor Vera30 Series, the company also announced its 5G Experience Lab to set out its road map for the roll out of 5G network. The experience lab will be available in over 20 countries with commercial 5G networks. It will also be compatible with any frequency ranges and any network standards. The lab comprises of a Communications Protocol Test Lab and features multiple zones capable of depicting a future of everyday use cases for 5G network.

Honor V30 to be the first smartphone with 5G-enabled Kirin 990 SoC under the hood

Also Read

Honor V30 to be the first smartphone with 5G-enabled Kirin 990 SoC under the hood

Honor Vera30 Series will be company’s first smartphone to support both NSA and SA architectures simultaneously. When it becomes official, the Vera30 will be among the most affordable standalone 5G smartphone in the world. With its Communication Protocol Test Lab, it aims to educate consumers about the various global network standards. These labs will also be able to simulate the frequency ranges and bandwidths of carriers in different countries.

Apart from smartphones, Honor is focusing on use of 5G in smart homes and gaming. The backbone of its mobile 5G experience will be Kirin 990, which is currently the only chipset to support 5G in both non-standalone and standalone network. However, devices relying solely on NSA network will not be functional once operators switch to standalone networks.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched with dual 40-megapixel camera, Kirin 990 5G SoC; Mate 30 tags along

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched with dual 40-megapixel camera, Kirin 990 5G SoC; Mate 30 tags along

“We could have launched our first 5G-enabled smartphone in the first half of 2019 if we have chosen to launch an NSA network smartphone. Instead, we invested over USD100 million to develop devices that support both the SA and NSA network, ensuring that our users will experience the full benefits of 5G. This is the ultimate 5G solution,” Xiong said.

Huawei accounts for 20 percent of all 5G patents globally and is the leader in commercial deployment of 5G network as well. It is equipped with 5G technologies including 5G core networks (integral network), 5G chips, and 5G terminals. Honor backed by Huawei’s technology is promising experiences such as Augmented Reality (AR), 4K video quality and cloud applications on Vera30 Series.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 4:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut during Flipkart Big Billion Days
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut during Flipkart Big Billion Days
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune finalists and contestants announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune finalists and contestants announced

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

News

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Vodafone Idea now launches TurboNet 4G in Punjab

Telecom

Vodafone Idea now launches TurboNet 4G in Punjab

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

News

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

News

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched
Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

News

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know
Honor Play 3e launched: Price, features

News

Honor Play 3e launched: Price, features
HTC smartphones with 4G and 5G connectivity launching soon

News

HTC smartphones with 4G and 5G connectivity launching soon

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Phone Under 10000 : दस हजार रुपये में ये हैं रियलमी के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite टैबलेट Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale के दौरान होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi 8A की Display Flipkart पर हुई टीज, 25 सितंबर को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus 7T स्मार्टफोन Warp Charge 30T के जरिए पहले से 23 प्रतिशत तेजी से होगा चार्ज, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Google Pay ने 6.7 करोड़ मंथली यूजर्स के साथ PhonePe को पीछे छोड़ा


News

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4
News
Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4
Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date
MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

News

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days
OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

News

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know