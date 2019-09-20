Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

Honor Vera30 Series, the first 5G smartphone from Huawei‘s e-brand, will be available in China starting fourth quarter of 2019. Honor has confirmed that Vera30 series will be equipped with Kirin 990 SoC, the chipset that supports dual-mode 5G all-access network. The chipset powers the new flagship Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro devices that were announced globally yesterday. Now, Honor is set to tap into the same chipset to launch its own 5G capable smartphone.

Alongside the availability of Honor Vera30 Series, the company also announced its 5G Experience Lab to set out its road map for the roll out of 5G network. The experience lab will be available in over 20 countries with commercial 5G networks. It will also be compatible with any frequency ranges and any network standards. The lab comprises of a Communications Protocol Test Lab and features multiple zones capable of depicting a future of everyday use cases for 5G network.

Honor Vera30 Series will be company’s first smartphone to support both NSA and SA architectures simultaneously. When it becomes official, the Vera30 will be among the most affordable standalone 5G smartphone in the world. With its Communication Protocol Test Lab, it aims to educate consumers about the various global network standards. These labs will also be able to simulate the frequency ranges and bandwidths of carriers in different countries.

Apart from smartphones, Honor is focusing on use of 5G in smart homes and gaming. The backbone of its mobile 5G experience will be Kirin 990, which is currently the only chipset to support 5G in both non-standalone and standalone network. However, devices relying solely on NSA network will not be functional once operators switch to standalone networks.

“We could have launched our first 5G-enabled smartphone in the first half of 2019 if we have chosen to launch an NSA network smartphone. Instead, we invested over USD100 million to develop devices that support both the SA and NSA network, ensuring that our users will experience the full benefits of 5G. This is the ultimate 5G solution,” Xiong said.

Huawei accounts for 20 percent of all 5G patents globally and is the leader in commercial deployment of 5G network as well. It is equipped with 5G technologies including 5G core networks (integral network), 5G chips, and 5G terminals. Honor backed by Huawei’s technology is promising experiences such as Augmented Reality (AR), 4K video quality and cloud applications on Vera30 Series.