Honor is rolling out a new software update for the Honor View 10 smartphone in India. The update brings in the month-old April 2020 security patch along with stability improvements and VoWiFi support. The newly released EMUI 10-based update also adds some new Huawei applications. Also Read - Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

The Honor View 10 update carries the software version v10.0.0175, and the firmware is about 725MB in size. As per the changelog, the update brings the long-requested added support for VoWiFi calling feature on certain carriers. It also includes the Huawei Assistant and Smart Charging features for the device. Also Read - Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched: Price, full specifications and other details

Additionally, the April 2020 security patch, as per the Android Bulletin changelog, further fixes several System-level security issues in the device. One of these vulnerabilities could have enabled a local attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Also Read - Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update with December security patch

The OTA update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in India, and the broader rollout will likely commence after its initial first wave release. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor View 10 features, specifications

To recall, the Honor View 10 smartphone made its debut back in January 2018. It flaunts a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device features a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. The handset also has a 13-megapixel front selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor View 10 has a HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-Core SoC and Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. It packs a 3750-mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline