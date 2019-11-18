comscore Honor View 20, Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update
News

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor has reportedly started rolling out Android 10 based Magic UI 3.0 update for the Honor 20 series and Honor View 20. The OTA update is 4.63GB in size.

  • Published: November 18, 2019 2:13 PM IST
honor view20 review gradient back

Credits - Rehan Hooda

In October this year, Huawei rolled out the EMUI 10 update for Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20X. The list also includes the Huawei P30, and P30 Pro. Now, the company’s sub-brand Honor has reportedly started rolling out Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update for the Honor 20 series. The Chinese brand has also pushed the same update for the Honor View 20 units.

Some Honor 20 users reported on social media platforms that their units have started receiving the Magic UI 3.0 update. The OTA update is 4.63GB in size carrying the build number 10.0.0.168 (C431E9R3P7). Notably, users are receiving different builds via the company’s HiCare app or system updater. The newly released update adds the usual Android 10 features.

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Honor V30, Motorola One Hyper and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Honor V30, Motorola One Hyper and more

It brings an Android security patch for the month of October. With the update, Honor 20 and View 20 users will get a new Magazine Design, Morandi color scheme. It will also add dynamic animations in the User Interface (UI). It will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone and more. The newly released update will gradually hit the Honor units.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Separately, Honor is reportedly all set to launch the V30 phone in China on November 26. George Zhao, President of Honor, confirmed the launch date during a live broadcast of Honor‘s Singles’ Day sale. The company recently shared some posters of the upcoming device via its Weibo account. The posters confirmed the launch date and even showed the front design of the smartphone. The launch event is set to take place in Beijing. The poster also revealed that the handset will feature a pill-shaped cutout.

Features Honor 20 Pro Honor 20 View 20
Price 32999 23990
Chipset Kirin 980 SoC Kirin 980 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 9 Pie-based Magic UI
Display 6.5-inch OLED IPS LCD display-6.26-inch 6.4-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution
Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth 48MP + TOF sensor
Front Camera 32MP 32MP 25MP
Battery 3,650mAh 3,750mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 18, 2019 2:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp bug does not affect user data
News
WhatsApp bug does not affect user data
Samsung Galaxy A50 lowest discounted online price offer: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50 lowest discounted online price offer: Check details

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

Vivo U20 hands on images leaked online

News

Vivo U20 hands on images leaked online

Vodafone prepaid sachet packs price and benefits detailed

Telecom

Vodafone prepaid sachet packs price and benefits detailed

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

WhatsApp bug does not affect user data

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

Vivo U20 hands on images leaked online

Lava A5 feature phone launched in India

After smartphone, TikTok parent ByteDance plans to launch music streaming service

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update
Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch may take place next month

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch may take place next month
WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options

News

WhatsApp users can forcefully enable dark mode through developer options
Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

News

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website
Samsung Galaxy M20 and M30 Android 10 update already in works

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 and M30 Android 10 update already in works

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग वाले प्रीपेड प्लान 9 और 21 रुपये में किए लॉन्च

Vivo Y19 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 13,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi K30 सीरीज अगले साल होगी लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं खासियत

Broadband Plan Under Rs 500 with unlimited Data: 500 रुपये से कम में मोबाइल, लैपटॉप और स्मार्ट TV पर चलाएं अनलिमिटेड इंटरनेट

WhatsApp पर मत करें MP4 वीडियो डाउनलोड! प्राइवेसी पड़ सकती है खतरे में

News

WhatsApp bug does not affect user data
News
WhatsApp bug does not affect user data
Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 series get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update
Vivo U20 hands on images leaked online

News

Vivo U20 hands on images leaked online
Lava A5 feature phone launched in India

News

Lava A5 feature phone launched in India
After smartphone, TikTok parent ByteDance plans to launch music streaming service

News

After smartphone, TikTok parent ByteDance plans to launch music streaming service