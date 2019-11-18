In October this year, Huawei rolled out the EMUI 10 update for Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20X. The list also includes the Huawei P30, and P30 Pro. Now, the company’s sub-brand Honor has reportedly started rolling out Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update for the Honor 20 series. The Chinese brand has also pushed the same update for the Honor View 20 units.

Some Honor 20 users reported on social media platforms that their units have started receiving the Magic UI 3.0 update. The OTA update is 4.63GB in size carrying the build number 10.0.0.168 (C431E9R3P7). Notably, users are receiving different builds via the company’s HiCare app or system updater. The newly released update adds the usual Android 10 features.

It brings an Android security patch for the month of October. With the update, Honor 20 and View 20 users will get a new Magazine Design, Morandi color scheme. It will also add dynamic animations in the User Interface (UI). It will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone and more. The newly released update will gradually hit the Honor units.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Separately, Honor is reportedly all set to launch the V30 phone in China on November 26. George Zhao, President of Honor, confirmed the launch date during a live broadcast of Honor‘s Singles’ Day sale. The company recently shared some posters of the upcoming device via its Weibo account. The posters confirmed the launch date and even showed the front design of the smartphone. The launch event is set to take place in Beijing. The poster also revealed that the handset will feature a pill-shaped cutout.

Features Honor 20 Pro Honor 20 View 20 Price – 32999 23990 Chipset Kirin 980 SoC Kirin 980 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 9 Pie-based Magic UI Display 6.5-inch OLED IPS LCD display-6.26-inch 6.4-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage Rear Camera Quad cameras 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth 48MP + TOF sensor Front Camera 32MP 32MP 25MP Battery 3,650mAh 3,750mAh 4,000mAh