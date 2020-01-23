Honor released the Android 10 update for a host of smartphones recently. Now, the company is rolling out another Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 software update for the Honor View 20 smartphone. Alongside the new OS, the Honor View 20 update also brings the December 2019 Android security patch.

The Honor View 20 Magic UI 3.0 update carries the build number V10.0.0.189 and is about 190MB in size. Although the EMUI version and size may vary depending on the different regions or countries, RPRNA reports.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can be checked by going to Settings -> System & updates -> Software update -> Check for updates -> Download and install.

The Android 10 changelog for the new software version brings a system-wide dark theme. The update also brings new gesture-based navigation. Other big Android 10 features coming to the Honor View 20 include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

The update also includes the December 2019 security patch. This patch primarily fixes 3 critical, 24 high and, 1 medium level of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) exploits. This flaw could have also allowed a remote attacker using a special file to execute arbitrary code within the Media framework component of a privileged process.

Honor View 20 features, specifications

Honor View 20 smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2310 pixels) resolution and a 398-PPI density. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a dedicated TOF 3D camera.

The Honor View 20 has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB 3.1 Type-C port for charging.