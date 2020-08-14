comscore Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India
News

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

News

As per some users on the official forum, the Magic UI 3.1 update has been shipped to their Honor View 20 devices.

  • Published: August 14, 2020 1:44 PM IST
Honor View20 Review 3

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

It appears Honor has started rolling out new Magic UI 3.1 update for the Honor View 20 smartphone units in India. As per some users on the official forum, the Magic UI 3.1 update has been shipped to their Honor View 20 devices. The screenshots posted by these users note the latest update is pretty heavy in size at 4.91GB and it carries the version number 10.1.0.221(C675E8R1P2). Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check price in India, offers

It is been reported (via Gadgets360) that the View 20 update is rolling out over-the-air, and it appears to be reaching users randomly. One can manually check for availability by going to Settings > System & Updates > Software Update. Also Read - Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM: Check offers, price

The Magic UI 3.1 update brings multi-window support, multi-device collaboration features and more. According to the changelog, there’s also some system performance improvements as well. Also Read - Honor 9A and Honor 9S going for a sale on August 13 and 14 respectively

Honor had released the Android 10 update for a host of smartphones last year. The company even rolled out another Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 software update for the Honor View 20 smartphone in January 2020.

Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2310 pixels) resolution and a 398-PPI density. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a dedicated TOF 3D camera.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Honor View 20 has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB 3.1 Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 14, 2020 1:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 20

Honor 20

32999

Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1
Kirin 980 SoC
48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

PUBG MOBILE addiction claims life of 16-year-old player
Gaming
PUBG MOBILE addiction claims life of 16-year-old player
Civilization VI comes to Android

Gaming

Civilization VI comes to Android

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

News

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5

News

RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5

itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched on Flipkart, sale on August 18

Realme C12 full specifications confirmed on Flipkart

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000
Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

News

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India
Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check price in India, offers

News

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check price in India, offers
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile बना दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा पैसा कमाने वाला गेम

Nokia 2.4 स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कलर वेरिएंट की जानकारी हुई लीक

Google पर आसानी से सर्च कर पाएंगे लाइव स्पोर्टस और टीवी शो

Vivo Independence Day Sale: X50, V19 और Y50 पर मिल रहा है भारी डिस्काउंट

सिर्फ एक मिनट में शाओमी ने बेच दी इस स्मार्टफोन की एक लाख यूनिट्स, जानिए क्या है खास

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops
PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India
News
Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench
RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5

News

RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5
itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched on Flipkart, sale on August 18

News

itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched on Flipkart, sale on August 18
Realme C12 full specifications confirmed on Flipkart

News

Realme C12 full specifications confirmed on Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers