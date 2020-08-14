Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

It appears Honor has started rolling out new Magic UI 3.1 update for the Honor View 20 smartphone units in India. As per some users on the official forum, the Magic UI 3.1 update has been shipped to their Honor View 20 devices. The screenshots posted by these users note the latest update is pretty heavy in size at 4.91GB and it carries the version number 10.1.0.221(C675E8R1P2). Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check price in India, offers

It is been reported (via Gadgets360) that the View 20 update is rolling out over-the-air, and it appears to be reaching users randomly. One can manually check for availability by going to Settings > System & Updates > Software Update.

The Magic UI 3.1 update brings multi-window support, multi-device collaboration features and more. According to the changelog, there's also some system performance improvements as well.

Honor had released the Android 10 update for a host of smartphones last year. The company even rolled out another Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 software update for the Honor View 20 smartphone in January 2020.

Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2310 pixels) resolution and a 398-PPI density. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a dedicated TOF 3D camera.



The Honor View 20 has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB 3.1 Type-C port for charging.