comscore Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched: Price, full specifications and other details
News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched: Price, full specifications and other details

News

As part of the launch, the company also shared relevant information regarding the Honor View 30 Pro and 9X Pro specifications, features, price, and availability.

  • Published: February 25, 2020 2:07 PM IST
Honor View 30 Pro

Honor has just launched two new smartphones internationally. These new devices are the Honor View 30 Pro and the Honor 9X Pro. The company unveiled the phones at a launch event in Europe. It was formerly scheduled to unveil it at the MWC 2020, but that didn’t happen due to the Coronavirus outbreak. As part of the launch, the company also shared relevant information regarding the Honor View 30 Pro and 9X Pro specifications, features, price, and availability.

Related Stories


Honor View 30 Pro price, specifications

The Honor View 30 Pro smartphone is a rebranded model of the Honor V30 Pro smartphone in China. The device flaunts a 6.57-inch dual-punch hole IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It features an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with further support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will come with 8GB of RAM and have 128GB RAM + 256GB internal storage options.

Watch: Honor 9X First Look

The device also comes equipped with a 4,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast wired charging, and up to 27W wireless charging. In terms of photography, the Honor View 30 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, the phone offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, housed inside the dual punch-hole cutout.

It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 10 OS with Magic UI 3.0.1 custom skin on top. However, the device doesn’t have any Google apps preinstalled and comes with Huawei Mobile Services apps instead. It will initially be available starting in Russia, with no word on pricing yet.

Honor 9X Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out in India

Also Read

Honor 9X Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out in India

Honor 9X Pro price, specifications

The Honor 9X Pro will be available to buy in countries like the Netherlands, Germany, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. It will reportedly be released in March for $270 (Rs 19,500 approximately). It is worth noting that the device is also a rebranded version of the Honor 9X smartphone sold in China. Like the Honor View 30 Pro, it also doesn’t have any Google apps installed, and instead comes with the Huawei Mobile Services.

The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the Honor 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the Honor 9X. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The Honor 9X Pro runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 2:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 9X Pro
Android 9 Pie
Kirin 810 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched
News
Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched
iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users

News

WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Poco slams Realme for launching a 5G phone in India

News

Poco slams Realme for launching a 5G phone in India

Most Popular

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users

Poco slams Realme for launching a 5G phone in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched
Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

News

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5
Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update

News

Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update
Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update

News

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई दमदार फीचर

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A71 भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, Amazon और Samsung.com से इस कीमत में खरीदें

iQOO 3 Luanch Live Update : आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा दूसरा 5G स्मार्टफोन iQOO 3

दमदार स्मार्टफोन Oppo Find X2 इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched
News
Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched
Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

News

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched
iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications
WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users

News

WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users
Poco slams Realme for launching a 5G phone in India

News

Poco slams Realme for launching a 5G phone in India