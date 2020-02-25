Honor has just launched two new smartphones internationally. These new devices are the Honor View 30 Pro and the Honor 9X Pro. The company unveiled the phones at a launch event in Europe. It was formerly scheduled to unveil it at the MWC 2020, but that didn’t happen due to the Coronavirus outbreak. As part of the launch, the company also shared relevant information regarding the Honor View 30 Pro and 9X Pro specifications, features, price, and availability.

Honor View 30 Pro price, specifications

The Honor View 30 Pro smartphone is a rebranded model of the Honor V30 Pro smartphone in China. The device flaunts a 6.57-inch dual-punch hole IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It features an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with further support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will come with 8GB of RAM and have 128GB RAM + 256GB internal storage options.

The device also comes equipped with a 4,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast wired charging, and up to 27W wireless charging. In terms of photography, the Honor View 30 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, the phone offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, housed inside the dual punch-hole cutout.

It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 10 OS with Magic UI 3.0.1 custom skin on top. However, the device doesn’t have any Google apps preinstalled and comes with Huawei Mobile Services apps instead. It will initially be available starting in Russia, with no word on pricing yet.

Honor 9X Pro price, specifications

The Honor 9X Pro will be available to buy in countries like the Netherlands, Germany, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. It will reportedly be released in March for $270 (Rs 19,500 approximately). It is worth noting that the device is also a rebranded version of the Honor 9X smartphone sold in China. Like the Honor View 30 Pro, it also doesn’t have any Google apps installed, and instead comes with the Huawei Mobile Services.

The Honor 9X Pro phone sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of photography, the Honor 9X Pro offers the same triple-camera setup as the Honor 9X. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a motorized pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel front snapper. The Honor 9X Pro runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

