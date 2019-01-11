Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15, launch offers detailed

Honor View20 will launch as the first smartphone in India with a hole punch camera at the front and 48-megapixel camera at the back on January 29. The smartphone was launched as Honor V20 in China last month and is set for a global launch in Paris on January 22. Ahead of its launch in India later this month, Honor has already announced that the smartphone will be available exclusively via Amazon India. The Chinese smartphone maker has also revealed the prebooking date and offers that will be available on the Honor View20.

Honor View20 prebooking in India: Date and Offers

Honor has announced that View20 will go on prebooking starting January 15 exclusively via Amazon India. Those who prebook the smartphone will get Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones for free. In order to prebook, customers need to visit the Honor View20 Amazon India email gift page between January 15 and January 29, 2019 and choose the denomination of Rs 1,000 and purchase the gift card. The gift card will be delivered to your email address and customers can purchase the smartphone only on January 30, 2019 using the same account used to purchase the gift card.

Once purchased, Amazon India notes that customers will get a coupon code to purchase the Honor Sport Bluetooth earphone for free in their email by February 15, 2019. The same can then be applied on the ecommerce platform to purchase the bluetooth earphones for free. This isn’t the first time that we have seen a smartphone maker offer Bluetooth headphones for free or discounted price. Huawei, the parent company of Honor, offered Sennheiser ANC headphones for a discounted price of Rs 2,000 during the launch of Mate 20 Pro. The company launched mid-range Y9 (2019) yesterday in India, which comes with boat Rockerz Bluetooth earphones for free.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor View20 India launch: Expected Price and Availability

Honor View20 will be launched in India on January 29 and Amazon India has already confirmed that it will be available for purchase only from January 30. In China, the smartphone is being sold at a starting price of RMB 2,999 (around Rs 31,300) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 3,499 (around Rs 36,500). The company also introduced a limited edition model in its home market which offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at RMB 3,999 (around Rs 41,700). In India, the Honor View20 is expected to be offered only in two storage variants and considering the price, it is likely to start at Rs 34,999. It will have zero competition in terms of the technology but will face OnePlus 6T in this price segment.

Honor View20 India launch: Specifications and Features

Honor View20 comes with three unique features that cannot be found on other smartphones – a hole punch camera, a 48-megapixel main camera and support for Turbo Link connectivity technology. The smartphone features an aluminum frame with a new gradient texture that not only reflects light but also shows a V-shaped design. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels and 19.25:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, the same 7nm processor also powering flagships such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB storage with support expandable storage via NanoMemory card.

The real highlight of the device is at the front, where it houses a 25-megapixel hole punch camera. Honor says its solution is distinct from that of Samsung since the punch hole system has a diameter of 4.5mm, which is apparently smaller than the 6.7mm diameter of Galaxy A8s‘ front camera. On the back of the device, there is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with wider f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree wide field of view. The camera is aided by second 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that can be used for 3D applications and better depth of field.

The Honor V20 runs Honor Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie, which is same as the skin found on Honor Magic 2. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports supercharging with 22.5W adapter. It also supports Link Turbo, a new connection technology that allows both WiFi and 4G VoLTE to work simultaneously. The smartphone will be available in Red, Black and Blue colors.