  Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples show its long exposure and low-light capabilities
Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples show its long exposure and low-light capabilities

Honor View20 is set to launch globally on January 22 and will be launched in India on January 29.

  Published: January 9, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Honor View 20 First Look

Honor View20, also called as V20 in China, was launched last month as the first smartphone with both an in-screen camera at the front as well as a 48-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone is official in China and will be launched globally on January 22. The smartphone is set to launch in India on January 29 as the first mobile device with a 48-megapixel main camera. Honor View20 uses a 1/2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor which has a 0.8 micron pixel size and a wider f/1.8 aperture. This is the highest resolution on any smartphone right now and in fact, it is higher than that on high end cameras like the Nikon D850 and Sony A7R III.

Ahead of its global launch later this month, the camera samples of the Honor View20 shot using the 48-megapixel main sensor have been shared by the company. The 48-megapixel sensor shoots a resolution of 8000 x 6000 pixels in 4:3 aspect ratio. The use of a high megapixel sensor allows for better detail when zoomed into the image. The photos show the advantage of having such a large image sensor. One can zoom into different parts of the image without losing out on details, which would be the case when cropping into pictures shot with a standard 12-megapixel camera.

Shot on the Honor View20

Shot on the Honor View20 using AIS Super Night mode

Geminid Meteor Shower shot at ISO 3200 and 30 sec exposure

The images show that the best detail can be found on images captured during broad daylight. While normally users would stick with digital zoom to get closer to a subject, on the Honor View20, users can simply crop their image to get closer without losing out on important details. The images also show that the magic of that large sensor can be used in low-light photography as well. The photos taken at night, using the AIS Super Night mode shows details and shadows in buildings and the street even when the only source of light is that from the street.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor also took some pictures of the Geminid Meteor Shower using the Honor View20, where the camera was set to ISO 3200 and exposure was set to 30 seconds. The results are definitely impressive for a smartphone camera. The pictures are definitely shot in an orchestrated environment and we will need to see how it performs in real world scenarios where people take pictures of their friends, family and food. However, as the world’s first smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera, there is a lot riding in favor of Honor View20.

