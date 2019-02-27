comscore
Honor View20 update improves video stabilization; adds ViLTE support and February 2019 patch

The update also brings bug fixes and performance improvements.

Honor View20 Review 3

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Last month, Honor launched the View20 in India, and soon after the launch, the company released an update that added AI clarity mode when clicking photos in 48-megapixel resolution. The mode is accessible from camera settings. The update also added optimizations to camera performance under certain scenarios. Now, the smartphone is getting yet another update that adds new features and improvements.

As reported by XDA Developers, the new update brings February 2019 security patch, while also adding support for ViLTE calling (Video over LTE). Sadly, in India, ViLTE is currently only supported by Reliance Jio. As per the changelog, the update also improves video performance in calls under “certain scenarios.” Honor has also improved video stabilization, and natural appearance of colors in portrait mode of rear camera.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Besides these, the basic performance improvements and bug fixes are also a part of the new update. Lastly, the touchscreen sensitivity of the of the smartphone has also been optimized. The update has been rolling out in batches, so it may take a while before you see the update on your smartphone. Once it is available, you will be notified about the same. Alternatively, you can also head over to settings, and manually check for software updates.

The Honor View20 is priced at Rs 45,999 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Under the hood is a Kirin 980 SoC, and the highlight of the smartphone is the 48-megapixel rear camera paired with a ToF sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes an edge-to-edge display with a hole punch selfie snapper of 25-megapixel resolution. The View20 is armed with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

