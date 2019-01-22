Honor View20 global launch today: Expected price and how to watch live stream

The Honor View20, which is a global variant, is set to make its debut today at an event in Paris. Since the smartphone was launched with Honor V20 label in December 2018 in China, we already know the specifications of the device. One can watch the live stream on the company’s global HiHonor.com website at 9:30 PM IST. The handset is a sequel to the Honor View10.

The Honor View20 flaunts a fancy punch-hole design in order to eliminate the wide notch. It boasts of a massive 48-megapixel camera Sony IM586 sensor and a time of flight (ToF) secondary sensor. The latest smartphone houses Huawei’s home-brewed top-notch 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core chipset. It runs MagicUI 2.0.1 based on the latest Android 9 Pie.

The smartphone sports a large 6.4-inch display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91.82 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The octa-core Kirin 980 SoC is aided by 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Sadly, there is no option to expand the storage space. It is backed by a large enough 4,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging.

On the imaging front, one of the biggest highlights of the Honor View20 is its camera. The handset bears an AI-based dual rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX586 sensor and a secondary 3D ToF sensor for depth. The setup is accompanied by a LED flash. One can also record slow-motion videos up to 960 fps. The camera also supports AI-based HDR for better results. The handset offers a 25-megapixel f/2.0 front shooter and fixed focus lens. The device has Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company could stick almost similar price label as in China. The Honor View20 comes with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,400) for the 6GB of RAM/128GB of inbuilt storage option and the top-of-the-line variant retails at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,500) for the 8GB/128GB configuration. Besides, Honor will launch the same smartphone in India too on January 29. Customers interested in buying the phone can also pre-book in advance as it is already open via the company’s online website and Amazon India.