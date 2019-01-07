Honor View20 India launch scheduled for January 29; will be Amazon exclusive

Honor has announced that its latest View20 smartphone will launch in India on January 29. The company has been teasing its first punch hole camera smartphone View20 launch for India for quite some time. The Honor India Twitter page is full of Honor View20 teasers, and now company has also posted about its official launch date.

Huawei sub-brand Honor has already listed the View20 on Amazon India. The smartphone was announced in December, and has been already launched in China as Honor V20. The Honor View20 is not only world’s first in-screen camera smartphone, but also one of the few to pack a massive 48-megapixel AI camera at the rear. Honor says the new in-screen camera solution is the smartest way to deliver all-screen experience on a smartphone.

Honor will be releasing the V20 or View20 globally starting January 22. Initially the smartphone was expected to roll out around same time in India, but now it will be launching on January 29.

Honor View20: Specifications and Features

Honor View20 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2310×1080 pixels, and 19.25:9 aspect ratio. Honor says its solution is distinct from that of Samsung, and the selfie camera has a diameter of 4.5mm, which is smaller than the 6.7mm diameter of Galaxy A8s’ front camera.

The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, the same 7nm processor also powering flagships such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and option for 128GB or 256GB storage with support expandable storage.

In terms of camera, the View20 comes equipped with a 48-megapixel main shooter. Honor is using the Sony IMX586 sensor with wider f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree wide field of view. The camera is aided by second 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that can be used for 3D applications and mapping of objects. Honor View20 comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, placed inside the display.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

The Honor View20 runs Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie, which is same as the skin found on Honor Magic 2. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports super charging with 22.5W adapter. It also supports Link Turbo, a new connection technology that allows both Wi-Fi and 4G VoLTE to work simultaneously.