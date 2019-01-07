comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor View20 India launch scheduled for January 29; will be Amazon exclusive
News

Honor View20 India launch scheduled for January 29; will be Amazon exclusive

News

Honor announced the View20 in December, and it has been already launched in China as Honor V20.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 3:18 PM IST
honor-View20-india-launch-january-29

Honor has announced that its latest View20 smartphone will launch in India on January 29. The company has been teasing its first punch hole camera smartphone View20 launch for India for quite some time. The Honor India Twitter page is full of Honor View20 teasers, and now company has also posted about its official launch date.

Huawei sub-brand Honor has already listed the View20 on Amazon India. The smartphone was announced in December, and has been already launched in China as Honor V20. The Honor View20 is not only world’s first in-screen camera smartphone, but also one of the few to pack a massive 48-megapixel AI camera at the rear. Honor says the new in-screen camera solution is the smartest way to deliver all-screen experience on a smartphone.

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

Also Read

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

Honor will be releasing the V20 or View20 globally starting January 22. Initially the smartphone was expected to roll out around same time in India, but now it will be launching on January 29.

Honor View20: Specifications and Features

Honor View20 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2310×1080 pixels, and 19.25:9 aspect ratio. Honor says its solution is distinct from that of Samsung, and the selfie camera has a diameter of 4.5mm, which is smaller than the 6.7mm diameter of Galaxy A8s’ front camera.

The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, the same 7nm processor also powering flagships such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and option for 128GB or 256GB storage with support expandable storage.

In terms of camera, the View20 comes equipped with a 48-megapixel main shooter. Honor is using the Sony IMX586 sensor with wider f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree wide field of view. The camera is aided by second 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that can be used for 3D applications and mapping of objects. Honor View20 comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, placed inside the display.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

The Honor View20 runs Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie, which is same as the skin found on Honor Magic 2. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports super charging with 22.5W adapter. It also supports Link Turbo, a new connection technology that allows both Wi-Fi and 4G VoLTE to work simultaneously.

You Might be Interested

Honor V20

Honor V20
Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI
Octa Core processor
48MP + TOF sensor
  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 3:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign
thumb-img
Gaming
Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve
thumb-img
News
Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10
thumb-img
News
Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Honor View20 India launch on January 29

Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor View20 India launch on January 29

News

Honor View20 India launch on January 29
Xiaomi Mi A2 price slashed in India

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 price slashed in India
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

News

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive
Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie

News

Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, अब मिलेगा 13,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर

OnePlus 3 और 3T को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉिइड 9 पाई अपडेट

रिलायंस जियो ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया JioBrowser, गूगल को मिलेगी टक्कर

शाओमी ने Poco F1 के लिए पेश की दो नई कस्टम स्किन, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

Realme Yo! Days Sale आज से शुरू, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक के साथ स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर ईयरफोन मिल रहे हैं फ्री

News

Honor View20 India launch on January 29
News
Honor View20 India launch on January 29
Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops

News

Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch
Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

News

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report
Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

News

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10