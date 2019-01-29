comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor View20 India launch Live updates: Expected prices, specifications, features and offers
News

Honor View20 India launch Live updates: Expected prices, specifications, features and offers

News

Honor is bringing its first punch-hole camera smartphone in India. Check out live updates here.

  • Published: January 29, 2019 11:25 AM IST
Honor View 20

Huawei sub-brand Honor is launching its first smartphone with punch-hole display, the Honor View20, in India today. The smartphone was first showcased at an event in China last month, and was launched as Honor V20. Last week, the V20 got a global debut in Paris rebranded as the Honor View20. The big highlight of the smartphone is its punch hole camera design. Honor has already announced that the View20 will be exclusively available through Amazon India, and It is already available for pre-booking through the e-commerce site, and company’s official HiHonor online store.

The Honor View20 is not only world’s first in-screen camera smartphone, it is also one of the few to pack a massive 48-megapixel AI camera at the rear. While we know everything about the phone, the only thing remains to be seen is the price. A recent report claimed that the Honor View 20 will be launched in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India at a price of Rs 35,999.

Honor View20 India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and key features to know

Also Read

Honor View20 India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and key features to know

The company has been teasing its first punch hole camera smartphone View 20 launch for India from quite some time. The Honor India Twitter page is full of Honor View 20 teasers. The India launch of Honor View20 is set to begin at 12:00PM IST and the launch event is being held in Gurugram. The e-brand of Huawei will live stream the event on its Facebook account as well as on YouTube. We will also bring you live updates from the event right here, so stay tuned.

 

Hitesh Arora January 29, 201911:31 am

Welcome to the Live Blog of Honor View20 India launch.

You Might be Interested

Honor V20

Honor V20
Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core
48MP + TOF sensor
Honor View20

Honor View20
Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core
48MP + TOF sensor
  • Published Date: January 29, 2019 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features
thumb-img
News
Redmi X with in-display fingerprint sensor may launch on February 15
thumb-img
Gaming
Over 70% Indians prefer playing PUBG on smartphones than any other platforms

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Samsung's new 15W wireless charger passes FCC

Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report

Honor View20 India launch live updates

Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames spotted; could be known as Elle, Vogue, and Marie Claire

Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report

News

Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report
Honor View20 India launch live updates

News

Honor View20 India launch live updates
Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames spotted; could be known as Elle, Vogue, and Marie Claire

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames spotted; could be known as Elle, Vogue, and Marie Claire
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery
US charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets ahead of talks with China

News

US charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets ahead of talks with China

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: परफॉर्मेंस में कौन है दमदार

Realme 2 आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

आसुस Zenfone 5Z स्मार्टफोन होगा और बेहतर, मिली नई अपडेट

Oneplus 5 और 5T को मिली नई Open Beta अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ गेमिंग मोड

MWC 2019 में नोकिया 9 होगा पेश, टीजर में दिखाई दिया पंच होल कैमरे वाला एक और स्मार्टफोन

News

Samsung's new 15W wireless charger passes FCC
News
Samsung's new 15W wireless charger passes FCC
Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report

News

Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report
Honor View20 India launch live updates

News

Honor View20 India launch live updates
Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames spotted; could be known as Elle, Vogue, and Marie Claire

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames spotted; could be known as Elle, Vogue, and Marie Claire
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery