Honor View20 India launch Live updates: Expected prices, specifications, features and offers

Huawei sub-brand Honor is launching its first smartphone with punch-hole display, the Honor View20, in India today. The smartphone was first showcased at an event in China last month, and was launched as Honor V20. Last week, the V20 got a global debut in Paris rebranded as the Honor View20. The big highlight of the smartphone is its punch hole camera design. Honor has already announced that the View20 will be exclusively available through Amazon India, and It is already available for pre-booking through the e-commerce site, and company’s official HiHonor online store.

The Honor View20 is not only world’s first in-screen camera smartphone, it is also one of the few to pack a massive 48-megapixel AI camera at the rear. While we know everything about the phone, the only thing remains to be seen is the price. A recent report claimed that the Honor View 20 will be launched in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India at a price of Rs 35,999.

The company has been teasing its first punch hole camera smartphone View 20 launch for India from quite some time. The Honor India Twitter page is full of Honor View 20 teasers. The India launch of Honor View20 is set to begin at 12:00PM IST and the launch event is being held in Gurugram. The e-brand of Huawei will live stream the event on its Facebook account as well as on YouTube. We will also bring you live updates from the event right here, so stay tuned.

Welcome to the Live Blog of Honor View20 India launch.