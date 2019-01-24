comscore
Honor View20 India price leaked; tipped to launch with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant only

Honor View20 will launch on January 29 in India.

  Published: January 24, 2019 1:28 PM IST
honor view20 review gradient back

Credits - Rehan Hooda

Ahead of the official arrival in India, the price of Honor View20 has been leaked online. Honor has already announced that the View20 will be launched on January 29 in India. The smartphone will be exclusively available through Amazon India, and It is already available for pre-booking through Amazon and company’s official HiHonor online store.

Honor has also launched the global variant of V20 as the Honor View20 on January 22. While we know everything about the phone, the only thing remains to be seen is the price. According to PC-Tablet, Honor View 20 will be launched in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India at a price of Rs 35,999.

The company has been teasing of its first punch hole camera smartphone View 20 launch for India from quite some time. The Honor India Twitter page is full of Honor View 20 teasers. It was first announced in December and has been already launched in China as Honor V20. While the Honor View20 is not only world’s first in-screen camera smartphone, it is also one of the few to pack a massive 48-megapixel AI camera at the rear.

Honor V20 or View20: Specifications and Features

Honor View20 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2310×1080 pixels, and 19.25:9 aspect ratio. Honor says its solution is distinct from that of Samsung, and the selfie camera has a diameter of 4.5mm, which is smaller than the 6.7mm diameter of Galaxy A8s’ front camera.

The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, the same 7nm processor also powering flagships such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB storage with support expandable storage.

In terms of camera, The View20 comes equipped with a 48-megapixel main shooter. Honor is using the Sony IMX586 sensor with wider f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree wide field of view. The camera is aided by second 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that can be used for 3D applications and mapping of objects. Honor View20 comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, placed inside the display.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

The Honor View20 runs Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie, which is same as the skin found on Honor Magic 2. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and supports super charging with 22.5W adapter. It also supports Link Turbo, a new connection technology that allows both WiFi and 4G VoLTE to work simultaneously.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2019 1:28 PM IST

