Honor View20 India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and key features to know

Chinese smartphone maker Honor is set to launch the View20 as the first smartphone with hole punch display design in India today. The smartphone was first showcased at an event in China last month and was launched for its home market on December 26. The device received a global launch last week and will be introduced in the Indian market today. The Honor View20 comes with two distinct features that cannot be seen on any other smartphone in the Indian market right now.

Honor View20 India launch: How to watch the livestream

The India launch of Honor View20 is set to begin at 12:00PM IST and the launch event is being held in Gurugram. The e-brand of Huawei will stream the event live on its Facebook account as well as on YouTube. Ahead of its launch, Honor has already confirmed that the View20 will be available exclusively via Amazon India. The smartphone has been already listed for pre-order and those who prebook the device will get free Honor Bluetooth earphones. Honor said those who prebook the device will be able to purchase the smartphone only on January 30 suggesting the smartphone will go on sale immediately after its launch today. Alongside the View20, Honor is tipped to launch the Honor Magic swartwatch and Honor Band 4 Running Edition.

</noscript>

Honor View20 India Launch: Expected Price and Color options

Honor View20 is being launched globally in two storage variants of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone was launched last week for the global market at a starting price of €569 (around Rs 46,000) for the base variant. The 8GB RAM variant was launched at a retail price of €649 (around Rs 52,500). The leaks so far suggest that Honor will make the device available in India at a starting price of Rs 35,000. However, it is more likely to launch at a retail price of Rs 39,990 for the base model. At that price, Honor View20 will be a strong challenger to OnePlus 6T, the best-selling premium mid-range smartphone in India.

Honor View20: Specifications and Features

Honor View20 is the first smartphone in India to feature the new hole punch design which gets rid of notch and eliminates the need for elevating camera or mechanical sliding camera. The punch hole display design of Honor View20 houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera, which the company claims has a diameter of only 4.5mm and houses 18 different elements. Another highlight of the Honor View20 is the 48-megapixel rear camera, which is again a first for a smartphone in India. The device uses a Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 78-degree wide field of view.

The primary rear camera is paired with a 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor that can be used for 3D applications and better depth of field. The Honor View20 sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels and 19.25:9 aspect ratio. Honor View20 features an aluminum frame with new gradient texture that follows previous Honor phones to reflect light but this time, paints a V-shaped pattern in gradient colors. Under the hood, there is a Kirin 980 chipset based on 7nm process coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB storage with support expandable storage.

The Honor View20 runs Honor Magic UI based on Android 9 Pie, which is same as the skin found on Honor Magic 2. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports supercharging with 40W power adapter. Honor View20 brings industry first to India’s smartphone market but it will have a tough challenge ahead of it to compete with OnePlus 6T, which has been the best-seller in the premium mid-range segment and enjoys huge market share.