  Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked
Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

Honor View20 will come with a punch-hole design for the front camera.

  Published: December 20, 2018 5:38 PM IST
Honor View 20

Image credit: VMall via SlashInfo

Honor, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Huawei, is preparing to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Honor View 20. However, before the launch, details about the device have surfaced on the internet including its alleged pricing.

According to a leaked marketing image about the device, it looks like the View20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB will be priced at 2,799 RMB and 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage at 3,299 RMB. In addition to the View20, the company also seems to be teaming up with car maker Maserati to launch a special edition of the device.

The special edition Honor View20 Maserati Edition was spotted on the internet along with a separate leak detailing the retail box of the device. According to a report by GSMArena, the device comes with a Maserati logo on the back of the device. It is likely that Honor also wanted to tout a partnership with a supercar maker, something that has already been done by its parent company Huawei. There is no information currently present on the pricing as well as the availability of this model.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Image credit: SlashLeaks

Image credit: SlashInfo

Moving back to the regular version of the View20, the device will launch in two color variants, the Charm Blue along with Midnight Black. As previously reported, it is likely that the company is planning to launch both the devices at a launch event on December 26. The device is also likely to come with a punch-hole design for the front of the camera, a design that may replace the infamous notch design in the coming year.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 5:38 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

101 रुपये में घर ले आएं वीवो के स्मार्टफोन

फीचर फोन का शिपमेंट लगातार चौथे क्वॉर्टर में बढ़ा, iTel और HMD Global टॉप ब्रांड

Honor V20 की कीमत, Maserati Edition लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

शाओमी Mijia Smart Air Conditioner हुआ लॉन्च, 27 दिसंबर को होगी सेल

Coolpad ने बेहद कम कीमत में उतारे 3 स्मार्टफोन , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

