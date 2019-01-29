Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: Specifications, Price compared

Honor has finally launched the View20 flagship smartphone in India. The smartphone was being teased for its launch here since it was unveiled in China last month and has been available for pre-order via Amazon India for some time. The smartphone is the first in the country to feature a hole punch display design at the front and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 imaging system on the back. With the View20, Honor has the most competitive device to challenge OnePlus 6T yet and here is how the device compares to others in this price segment.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: Cameras

There is no denying that Honor View20’s claim to fame is its design and the camera setup. On the back of the device, there is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, which is the world’s first to feature such high megapixel count. The sensor is a 1/2-inch type and has a 0.8 micron pixel size, making it smaller than sensor found on devices like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Google Pixel 3 XL. The sensor allows to shoot images with double the resolution and then users can crop it. Honor says this is a much better implementation than 2x optical zoom found on other flagship smartphones. In our own testing, we found that the smartphone does allow for capturing high resolution images and then crop them without losing much detail.

Honor has paired that camera with a 3D time-of-flight sensor, which allows for improved depth mapping and for playing gesture-based games. At the time of writing, the use case for ToF sensor is limited but it is expected to make its way to more devices and thus offer enhanced user experience. Honor View20 also has a 25-megapixel selfie camera, which offers beautification mode among other features.

The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, features a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main sensor paired with a 20-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It supports 2x optical zoom and includes a mode called Nightscape that allows for capturing images in low-light scenario. The Vivo NEX also features a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 6T has a 16-megapixel shooter at the front while NEX offers an 8-megapixel elevating selfie camera.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: Design and Display

Honor View20 also brings a new design to the smartphone segment at the front as well as rear. The View20 is built from an unibody aluminum casing but the back features a new V-shape design that reflect V-shape everytime light falls on it. The V-shape design is paired with gradient design for a distinct appearance. At the front, the Honor View20 features a hole punch display design that translates to a screen-to-body ratio of 85.7 percent. Honor says the punch hole has a diameter of 4.5mm and includes 18 element design to house the selfie camera and light scattering mechanism. This is the closest one would get to a dream of full screen display design without a notch or sliding camera assembly.

The Vivo NEX is no slouch either in terms of design and it gets an edge for being the device with largest display of the pack, measuring 6.59-inch diagonally and support for elevating selfie camera. The OnePlus 6T has the most practical design of the pack with teardrop notch and 6.41-inch display.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor View20 is powered by Kirin 980 SoC, which is an octa-core CPU fabricated using 7nm process and uses Mali-G76 graphics processor. The smartphone is being offered in two storage variants – a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Vivo NEX and OnePlus 6T are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The NEX comes in only one storage variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while OnePlus 6T comes in three different storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Both the phones feature in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo NEX is backed by a 4,000mAh battery while OnePlus 6T packs a smaller 3,700mAh battery.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: Pricing

Honor View20 is priced in a way that will make it direct competitor to the OnePlus 6T. The View20 with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 37,999 while the 8GB RAM variant will set you back by Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM variant while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB and 256GB storage are priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively. The Vivo NEX is priced at Rs 39,990.

Features Honor View20 OnePlus 6T Vivo Nex Display 6.4-inch Full HD+ 6.41-inch Full HD+ 6.59-inch Full HD+ Processor Huawei Kirin 980

octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

octa-core RAM 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB

(expandable) 128GB/256GB

(non-expandable) 128GB

(non-expandable) Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 3D ToF Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel Front Camera 25-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh 4,000mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth OS Android 9 Pie (upgradable) Android 9 Pie (upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Price Rs 37,999 (6GB/128GB)

Rs 45,999 (8GB/256GB) Rs 37,999 (6GB/128GB)

Rs 41,999 (8GB/128GB)

Rs 45,999 (8GB/256GB) Rs 39,990