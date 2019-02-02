Honor View20 gets first major software update, adds 48-megapixel Ultra AI clarity mode

Honor View20, which was launched in India early this week, is now getting its first major software update. The flagship smartphone is vetting updated to version 9.0.1.128(C675E8R1P4) as part of Magic UI release. The update brings a number of changes including system level improvements. The change log reveals that the update adds the 48-megapixel ultra AI clarity feature to the camera and also changes the themes. During the launch of the smartphone in India, Honor confirmed that it plans to make Magic UI different from EMUI going forward and there are signs of that change in this update.

The first major change can be seen in the camera department where the software enables 48-megapixel ultra AI clarity mode. This mode can be enabled by tapping on settings within the camera app and then selecting 48MP AI Ultra Clarity in resolution option. Honor says the update also optimizes camera performance in certain scenarios. As we observed in our Honor View20 camera review, the 48-megapixel camera delivers on details but is not the AI can be a hit or a miss. The update seems to be addressing that very issue.

In the change log, Honor notes that themes app has been updated and claims the new themes are “more attractive and varied”. The update also updates the security level of the smartphone to January 2019 and it gets the update just days after Honor Magic 2 was patched with January security update. Google says the January security update addresses number of security issues including those which could be used to gain control of your smartphone. There are also system level improvements and stability fixes based on known issues and user feedback.

Honor has not confirmed whether the update is being released in a phased manner. Our review unit received this update last evening, suggesting the update is a global release. To recall, the Honor View20 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The flagship model is priced at Rs 45,999 and it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset and comes with 48-megapixel rear camera paired with a TOF camera. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter packed in a hole punch display design. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.