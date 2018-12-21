Honor View20 spotted on Geekbench days ahead of official launch

With Huawei Mate 20 Pro already out in the wild for about two months, Huawei is done with its flagship launches for this year. However, that’s not the case when it comes to Honor, the Chinese technology major’s sub-brand.

Honor is soon expected to launch the Honor View20. Also known as Honor V20, the top-tier smartphone was recently showcased at an event in Hong Kong. However, all demo units of the smartphone were encased in thick protective cases, obviously to keep the key design elements of the device from getting out in the open before the official launch.

That said, Honor did reveal one key feature of the upcoming smartphone – display. Honor View20 will come with an almost bezel-less front-panel, made possible by a new ‘punch hole’ design with an in-screen front-facing camera. It’s the same design used by the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4. Another important feature of the smartphone will be a rear camera system having a 48-megapixel lens.

Honor View20 is expected to be made official at an event in Paris next year. Now, the soon-to-be-announced flagship has been spotted on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench, hinting at some of its key specs.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Bearing model identifier PCT-AL10, Honor View20 received single-core and multi-core scores of 3761 and 9792, respectively. The Geekbench listing also mentions the smartphone as having 8GB of RAM and running Android 9 Pie.