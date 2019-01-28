comscore
  • Honor View20 teardown reveals small-sized heat pipe, easily replaceable battery
Honor View20 teardown reveals small-sized heat pipe, easily replaceable battery

The Honor View20 will be launched in India tomorrow with a price tag around Rs 40,000.

honor view20 review lead

The Honor V20 that went official in China was recently announced as the Honor View20 for the international markets. It will be debuting in India tomorrow with the same View20 moniker. In the meantime though, YouTube channel PBK has shared a teardown video of the smartphone giving us a glimpse at its internals.

The detailed Honor View20 teardown video reveals that it is easy to open and repair it. There are two plastic films that are placed over the battery. One of them is connected to a plastic assembly at the top, and the other one is connected to the main board. Removing both the plastic films gives access to the battery of the smartphone.

Taking off the display is not that easy. It can be accessed after removing the battery. If not done carefully, one may end up damaging the display of the smartphone. Hence, it is advisable to use a heat gun to loosen the adhesive around the display to remove it easily.

The teardown video also reveals the inclusion of a heat pipe, which helps in reducing the temperature of the Kirin 980. During the launch event of the phone in China, Honor had praised the Honor V20 for its performance and the smaller heat pipe. The teardown video shows that the heat pipe of the View20 is indeed smaller than other smartphones.

The Honor View20 is the first smartphone to go official with a punch-hole camera display. It houses a 6.4-inch screen that produces full HD+ resolution. The Kirin 980 chipset is assisted by up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with an inbuilt storage of up to 256 GB.

Its rear houses a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, and a 3D ToF camera. The View20 comes with 25-megapixel front-facing camera. It is packed with a 4,000mAh battery. In India, the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is expected to release with a price tag of around Rs 40,000.

