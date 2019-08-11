Honor has launched new TVs in China, which are called Honor Vision and Vision Pro. The Honor TVs are also being called Smart Screen devices by the Chinese company. The TVs ship with the newly announced HarmonyOS. The latest smart TVs features a 55-inch 4K UHD display and are built around a quad-core Honghu 818 processor. At the moment, it is unknown whether these TVs will be released in the international markets.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro price

The standard Honor Vision is priced in China at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,200). The more premium Honor Vision Pro comes with a pop-up camera and is priced at RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,200). Interested customers can pre-order the latest Honor via Vmall. Both the smart TVs will go on sale from August 15.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro features, specifications

The Honor Vision TVs offer a 55-inch 4K HDR display. The TVs come with a three-sided bezel-less full-view design. It has up to 94 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The smart TVs sport a 6.9mm full metal frame and a diamond-patterned rear, supporting an intelligent breathing light. There is also a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort mode.

The “Honor Vision” sports three self-developed intelligent chipsets. This includes the Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset, an AI Camera NPU chipset and a flagship-level Wi-Fi chipset. As the latest intelligent display chip available globally, “Honghu 818” carries a magic image-processing engine. The standard one comes with 16GB storage option, while the Pro variant will be available in 32GB storage model.

In terms of connectivity, the TVs get three HDMI ports, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, one Ethernet port and one USB 3.0 port. As mentioned above, the premium one offers a pop-up camera setup and allows video calling at 1080p@30fps. Moreover, the pop-up camera can also be adjusted by 10 degree downwards. The Pro variant has six 10W speakers, while the Honor Vision has four 10W speakers only.

“Honor Vision defines the future of televisions with our ‘Sharp Tech’ innovations. It will play a more critical role in the future of smart family life. It is not only a home entertainment centre. But also an information-sharing centre, a control management centre and a multi-device interaction centre,” George Zhao, President, Honor, said.

– With inputs from IANS