comscore Honor Vision, Vision Pro with 55-inch 4K panel, HarmonyOS launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Vision, Vision Pro with 55-inch 4K UHD display, HarmonyOS launched: Check price, features
News

Honor Vision, Vision Pro with 55-inch 4K UHD display, HarmonyOS launched: Check price, features

News

The new Honor Vision TVs are being called Smart Screen devices by the Chinese company. The Honor Vision Pro comes with a pop-up camera and cost RMB 4,799. The Honor Vision TVs offer a 55-inch 4K HDR display.

  • Published: August 11, 2019 6:54 PM IST
Honor Vision smart TV

Honor has launched new TVs in China, which are called Honor Vision and Vision Pro. The Honor TVs are also being called Smart Screen devices by the Chinese company. The TVs ship with the newly announced HarmonyOS. The latest smart TVs features a 55-inch 4K UHD display and are built around a quad-core Honghu 818 processor. At the moment, it is unknown whether these TVs will be released in the international markets.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro price

The standard Honor Vision is priced in China at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,200). The more premium Honor Vision Pro comes with a pop-up camera and is priced at RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,200). Interested customers can pre-order the latest Honor via Vmall. Both the smart TVs will go on sale from August 15.

Honor Band 5 with color AMOLED display launched in India, priced at Rs 2,599

Also Read

Honor Band 5 with color AMOLED display launched in India, priced at Rs 2,599

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro features, specifications

The Honor Vision TVs offer a 55-inch 4K HDR display. The TVs come with a three-sided bezel-less full-view design. It has up to 94 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The smart TVs sport a 6.9mm full metal frame and a diamond-patterned rear, supporting an intelligent breathing light. There is also a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort mode.

The “Honor Vision” sports three self-developed intelligent chipsets. This includes the Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset, an AI Camera NPU chipset and a flagship-level Wi-Fi chipset. As the latest intelligent display chip available globally, “Honghu 818” carries a magic image-processing engine. The standard one comes with 16GB storage option, while the Pro variant will be available in 32GB storage model.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

In terms of connectivity, the TVs get three HDMI ports, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, one Ethernet port and one USB 3.0 port. As mentioned above, the premium one offers a pop-up camera setup and allows video calling at 1080p@30fps. Moreover, the pop-up camera can also be adjusted by 10 degree downwards. The Pro variant has six 10W speakers, while the Honor Vision has four 10W speakers only.

Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus during Amazon Freedom Sale and Flipkart National Shopping Days

Also Read

Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus during Amazon Freedom Sale and Flipkart National Shopping Days

“Honor Vision defines the future of televisions with our ‘Sharp Tech’ innovations. It will play a more critical role in the future of smart family life. It is not only a home entertainment centre. But also an information-sharing centre, a control management centre and a multi-device interaction centre,” George Zhao, President, Honor, said.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 11, 2019 6:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched
News
Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched
Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL

News

Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Features

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch

News

Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

News

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19
RCA smart Android TVs available with big discounts on Amazon

Deals

RCA smart Android TVs available with big discounts on Amazon
Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 9.1.0.186 update with July security patch

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 9.1.0.186 update with July security patch
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में उत्पादन दोगुना करेगा ओप्पो

Airtel Best Prepaid Plan : 300 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा डेली 2.5 GB डाटा

संकट के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतिबंध का समर्थन करते हैं 88 प्रतिशत भारतीय

फेसबुक अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर जल्द लाएगा नया News Tab

Kerala floods: मदद के लिए आगे आए Vodafone idea और Airtel

News

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched
News
Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched
Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL

News

Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL
OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch

News

Reliance AGM 2019: JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more expected to launch
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to launch on September 19