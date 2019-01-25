comscore
Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running to launch alongside View20 on January 29 in India

Honor is set to launch the View20 smartphone in India on January 29

Chinese handset maker Honor is set to launch its smartwatch called the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running smart band in India along with the View 20 smartphone on January 29.

The Honor Watch Magic would be a 9.8-mm thin smartwatch and sport features such as touch screen Retina AMOLED display, dual-chipset low-energy consumption system, and three-satellite positioning for multiple sports mode, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The smartwatch would also feature TruSeen 3.0 smarter heart-rate monitor and Trusleep 2.0 sleep quality smart tracking.

Honor Band 4 Running would professionally manage the running posture through six-axis sensors, the sources added.

The device would be introduced on Amazon India and its pre-bookings began on January 15.

The smartphone, announced at Honor’s Artology event in Hong Kong in December 2018, has a new full-view display experience, courtesy the Honor’s “All-View Display”.

