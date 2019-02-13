Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India

Last month, Honor officially launched the View20 smartphone in India, and also announced the Watch Magic and Band 4 Running wearable devices. While the View20 has already gone on sale the wearable devices are yet to become available. Amazon India has added a dedicated “Notify Me” page for the new wearable, but there is no word on the sale date yet. Still, considering the page is live, the sale date may not be far away.

Honor Band 4 Running: Price, specifications and features

The Honor Band 4 was recently launched in India for Rs Rs 2,599, and the Band 4 Running will be priced at Rs 1,599. It features a 0.5-inch OLED screen that can be paired with your mobile for tracking activities.

As the name implies, the wearable is targeted at avid runners, and will serve dual purpose of tracking your run and other activities. With a design similar to the regular Band 4, it is slimmer, the core can be removed and attached to your shoes as well. The band comes with water resistance certification for up to 50 meters, and comes with a battery life of up to 21 days on a single charge.

Honor Watch Magic: Price, specifications and features

The Honor Watch Magic, on the other hand, is the company’s first smartwatch to launch in India. It will be competing with the likes of wearable brands such as Huami, which sells its wearables under the Amazfit brand. There are two models – a sports model priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the premium model with leather band priced at Rs 14,999.

It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 pixels, and offers pixel density of 326ppi, and powered by dual-core chipset to ensure a proper balance between power and performance. The company says, the Honor Watch Magic can offer a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Talking about features, the smartwatch also comes with indoor and outdoor activity tracker, which includes the number of steps you walk, calories burned, swim stroke recognition, sleep tracking and more. It also comes with heart rate monitoring to track your heart rate in real-time.