comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
News

Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India

News

Honor Watch Magic is the company's first smartwatch that will be launching in India.

  • Published: February 13, 2019 2:45 PM IST
honor watch magic main

Last month, Honor officially launched the View20 smartphone in India, and also announced the Watch Magic and Band 4 Running wearable devices. While the View20 has already gone on sale the wearable devices are yet to become available. Amazon India has added a dedicated “Notify Me” page for the new wearable, but there is no word on the sale date yet. Still, considering the page is live, the sale date may not be far away.

Honor Band 4 Running: Price, specifications and features

The Honor Band 4 was recently launched in India for Rs Rs 2,599, and the Band 4 Running will be priced at Rs 1,599. It features a 0.5-inch OLED screen that can be paired with your mobile for tracking activities.

Honor Band 4 Review: Affordable and essential fitness tracker

Also Read

Honor Band 4 Review: Affordable and essential fitness tracker

As the name implies, the wearable is targeted at avid runners, and will serve dual purpose of tracking your run and other activities. With a design similar to the regular Band 4, it is slimmer, the core can be removed and attached to your shoes as well. The band comes with water resistance certification for up to 50 meters, and comes with a battery life of up to 21 days on a single charge.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor Watch Magic: Price, specifications and features

The Honor Watch Magic, on the other hand, is the company’s first smartwatch to launch in India. It will be competing with the likes of wearable brands such as Huami, which sells its wearables under the Amazfit brand. There are two models – a sports model priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the premium model with leather band priced at Rs 14,999.

Honor View20 Camera Review: It's all about details

Also Read

Honor View20 Camera Review: It's all about details

It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 pixels, and offers pixel density of 326ppi, and powered by dual-core chipset to ensure a proper balance between power and performance. The company says, the Honor Watch Magic can offer a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Talking about features, the smartwatch also comes with indoor and outdoor activity tracker, which includes the number of steps you walk, calories burned, swim stroke recognition, sleep tracking and more. It also comes with heart rate monitoring to track your heart rate in real-time.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2019 2:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans

News

ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India

News

Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

News

Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon
Vivo Carnival kicks off on Flipkart and Amazon India

Deals

Vivo Carnival kicks off on Flipkart and Amazon India
Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Top deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Top deals

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too