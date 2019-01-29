Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running launched in India: Price, Features

Honor has officially launched its flagship View20 smartphone in India. The View20 starts at Rs 37,999 and will go on sale starting at 12:00AM on January 30, 2019 exclusively via Amazon India. Alongside the View20, Honor has also launched the Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running Edition as an attempt to expand its wearable portfolio in India. The two devices join the Honor Band 4, which was launched in India last month. The announcement is the strongest sign yet from the company to launch devices beyond smartphones and proliferate the accessories market, which remains nascent in the country.

Honor Watch Magic: Features and Price

The Honor Watch Magic is the first smartwatch from the company to launch in India. With the Watch Magic, Honor is trying to compete with the likes of wearable brands like Huami, which sells wearables under its Amazfit brand. The Honor Watch Magic comes at a time when Indian consumers are looking to buy wearable devices that go beyond a fitness tracker and replace a traditional watch. The Honor Watch Magic comes in two styles: a sports model priced at Rs 13,999 and another premium model with leather band priced at Rs 14,999.

The Honor Watch Magic is 11mm thick, which makes it thinner than the Apple Watch and Garmin’s Fenix series. It features a stainless steel casing and the company says the shell is made of biodegradable nylon plastic. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and offers pixel density of 326 PPI. Honor says the Watch Magic is powered by a dual chipset that brings balance between performance and consumption. The Watch Magic is rated for 7 days of battery life, which would put it among the best in wearables.

The Watch Magic also uses triple GPS Antenna design for superior tracking of your run and other activities. It also comes with real-time heart rate monitoring and supports Huawei TruScreen for alerting users about any potential health hazard. It can track steps, sleep, calories burned and is capable of tracking multiple indoor and outdoor activities including swim stroke recognition.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor Band 4 Running: Features and Price

Honor Band 4 was launched in India last month at Rs 2,599 and now, the company has introduced a paired down version called Band 4 Running in the country. The Honor Band 4 Running, as the name implies, is targeted at avid runners, and serves dual purpose of tracking your run and other activities. It sports a design similar to that of the regular Band 4 but is slimmer and the core can be removed and attached to your shoe.

The Band 4 Running is water resistant up to 50 meters and is rated to last up to 21 days on a single charge. It features a 0.5-inch OLED screen that can be paired with your mobile for tracking activities. Apart from tracking steps and run, it is also capable of tracking your sleep and it comes in multiple colors. The Honor Band 4 Running is priced at Rs 1,599.