Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

Honor Watch Magic will be available on Amazon India.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 7:22 PM IST
Honor has finally announced the sale date of Honor Watch Magic for India. Along with the View20 smartphone launch last month, the Chinese company did announce Watch Magic smartwatch and Band 4 Running wearable devices for the country, but didn’t provide any release date. Now in a tweet on Tuesday, Honor India has revealed that Honor Watch Magic will go on sale from February 21 on Amazon India.

The Honor Watch Magic is company’s first smartwatch in India. It will be competing with the likes of wearable brands such as Huami, which sells its wearables under the Amazfit brand. There are two models – a sports model priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the premium model with leather band has been priced at Rs 14,999.

Honor Watch Magic: specifications and features

The Honor Watch Magic features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 pixels, and offers pixel density of 326ppi. The smartwatch is based on Huawei‘s proprietary LiteOS platform. It uses a dual-chip technology – one high-performance chip, and an energy efficient chip, although specifications of the chipset isn’t avialble yet. The company says, the Honor Watch Magic can offer a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Talking about features, the smartwatch also comes with indoor and outdoor activity tracker, which includes the number of steps you walk, calories burned, swim stroke recognition, sleep tracking and more. It also comes with heart rate monitoring to track your heart rate in real-time.

