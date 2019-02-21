Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, features

Honor will start selling its Honor Watch Magic smartwatch in India from today on Amazon. The Watch Magic was first introduced in China, and launched alongside View20 smartphone and Band 4 Running in India last month. This will be the first flash sale for the Honor Watch Magic at 12:00PM on Amazon India. The company will also be selling it through official HiHonor e-store, although the sale date and timings aren’t revealed yet.

The Honor Watch Magic is company’s first smartwatch in India. It will be competing with the likes of wearable brands such as Huami, which sells its wearables under the Amazfit brand. There are two models – a sports model priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the premium model with leather band has been priced at Rs 14,999.

Honor Watch Magic: specifications and features

The Honor Watch Magic features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 pixels, and offers pixel density of 326ppi, and powered by dual-core chipset to ensure a proper balance between power and performance, although specifications of the chipset isn’t avialable yet. The company says, the Honor Watch Magic can offer a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Talking about features, the smartwatch also comes with indoor and outdoor activity tracker, which includes the number of steps you walk, calories burnt, swim stroke recognition, sleep tracking and more. It also comes with heart rate monitoring to track your heart rate in real-time.