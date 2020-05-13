Honor X10 appears on Geekbench ahead of May 20 launch

Honor X10 5G smartphone is set to launch in China on May 20. Ahead of its launch next week, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. We already know that the device will come equipped with a Kirin 820 5G chipset. It is also tipped to support all 9 major 5G bands. The leaks have also confirmed that it will be equipped with a 6.63-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Plus, we also know that the smartphone will pack a 4,200mAh battery and support 22.5W fast wired charging. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro launched in India with Kirin 810, 48MP camera: Price, sale, offers, specifications and more

Honor X10 appears on benchmark; reveals performance

Now, more of these details have inadvertently been confirmed by the benchmark listing for the device. Honor X10 5G has been spotted with model name Huawei TEL-AN00 on Geekbench 4 benchmarking platform. The listing gives us an early glimpse at the performance of this upcoming smartphone. On the benchmark platform, it has achieved a single-core score of 3,084 and multi-core score of 9,128. The listing also further confirms that Honor X10 5G will debut with 8GB of RAM and run Android 10 out of the box.

Honor X10 is not the only smartphone from the e-brand of Huawei coming this year. MySmartPrice reports that the company also has X10 Pro in the offing. The biggest talking point of Honor X10 is expected to be the Kirin 820 5G chipset. This will enable Honor to offer 5G smartphones at a cheaper price point. The chipset also comes with built-in WiFi support. The smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 40-megapixel main camera. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, Honor X10 is likely to use a 16-megapixel shooter with Sony IMX471 sensor. The smartphone is likely to run Magic UI based on Android 10. The report claims that the base model will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is said to be available for RMB 1,799 (around Rs 19,000). The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for RMB 1,999 (around Rs 21,190). With Redmi launching budget 5G smartphones, Honor X10 might be a strong contender.