Honor X10 5G first camera samples come from Mount Everest

The Honor X10 5G is expected to be the next major smartphone launch for Huawei sub-brand Honor. The smartphone has seen its share of rumors and leaks, but we didn’t really have camera samples yet. Now the Honor X10 camera samples are out for the world to see and they come from the highest peak on Earth. Also Read - Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Honor to launch new phones this week: Check full details

The samples come thanks to a Chinese survey team that was recently dispatched to Mount Everest. The team today reached the Advanced Base Camp of the peak and is currently at 6,500m. The team is also accompanied by two photographers Li Pu and Cai Qing, The two used have taken some beautiful pictures on the trip, and their weapons of choice are two Honor phones. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro will launch in India on May 12 with 7nm Kirin 810 SoC: Check specifications

The first of these is the upcoming Honor X10 5G, which is yet to be announced. The shots from the phone use pixel binning and hence are 10-megapixel in size. The sensor in use here is a 40-megapixel custom Sony IMX600y. The difference by the custom ‘y’ moniker edition of the sensor is still unclear. Also Read - Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

Honor X10: What we know so far

The Honor X10 is expected to launch on May 20. The brand posted on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo about the upcoming device. Honor also shared a poster for the smartphone which confirms that the Honor X10 will support 5G networks. The listing reveals that the Honor X10 will feature a 6.63-inch FHD+ LCD screen. Further, it is expected to be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC recently launched by the brand. The upper mid-range Kirin 820 chipset is 5G-enabled and also pretty powerful. In another recent report, it was revealed that the processor outscored other flagship processors from just a year ago. This includes the Snapdragon 855 used on the OnePlus 7 Pro, or even Huawei’s own Kirin 980 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Honor X10 will sport a 40-megapixel Sony IMX600y main sensor on the back panel. The quad-camera module will also feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and likely 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. On the front will be a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Honor X10 will also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The lack of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AMOLED panel, needed for an in-display mechanism confirm this. The phone will run on a 4,200mAh battery and support 22.5W fast charging. More details on the Honor X10 should soon pop up as we near closer to the official launch.