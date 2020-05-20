comscore Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications, and more
  Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications, sale and other details
Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications, sale and other details

The Honor X10 comes with 5G support, elevating camera, a triple rear camera setup, and Android 10.

  Published: May 20, 2020 6:32 PM IST
Honor X10

The Honor 10X smartphone has been launched in China. The device comes with 5G support, a triple rear camera setup, and Android 10. Honor will be selling the handset in three color options. These are Lightspeed Silver, Probing Black, and Racing Blue. It features a motorized pop-up camera design, similar to the Honor 9X smartphone. Read on to know more about this phone.

Honor X10 price and more

The Honor X10 will be available in three models. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at RMB 1,899, which is approximately Rs 20,200. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will be sold with a price tag of RMB 2,199 (approx Rs 23,400). Lastly, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost RMB 2,399 (roughly Rs 25,500). The latest 5G Honor smartphone is listed on the Vmall website and you can pre-order it. It will go on sale from May 26. The Chinese company hasn’t yet revealed information on international availability for the Honor 10X.

Specifications, features

The newly launched Honor X10 draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 820 SoC. It is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The latter is expandable up to 256GB via NM card. The device ships with MagicUI3.1.1 based on Android 10. It sports a 6.63-inch display, which supports full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). It has a 92 percent screen to body ratio.

As for the photography department, you get cameras at the back of the Honor X10. It comprises of a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 lens. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 and GPS/A-GPS. It even offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,300mAh with support for 22.5W fast charging.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 6:32 PM IST

