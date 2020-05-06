Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

Honor, a Huawei sub-brand recently announced that it will soon unveil a new 5G-enabled smartphone on May 20 2020. The new smartphone will be called the Honor X10. The brand posted on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo about the upcoming device. Honor also shared a poster for the smartphone which confirms that the Honor X10 will support 5G networks. Also Read - Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

The brand or the poster did not reveal any more details about the Honor X10. However, a recent look at the smartphone from TENAA listings revealed some key specifications of the phone.

Honor X10: Expected specifications

The listing reveals that the Honor X10 will feature a 6.63-inch FHD+ LCD screen. Further, it is expected to be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC recently launched by the brand. The upper mid-range Kirin 820 chipset is 5G-enabled and also pretty powerful. In another recent report, it was revealed that the processor outscored other flagship processors from just a year ago. This includes the Snapdragon 855 used on the OnePlus 7 Pro, or even Huawei's own Kirin 980 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Honor X10 will sport a 40-megapixel Sony IMX600y main sensor on the back panel. The quad-camera module will also feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and likely 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. On the front will be a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Honor X10 will also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The lack of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AMOLED panel, needed for an in-display mechanism confirm this. The phone will run on a 4,200mAh battery and support 22.5W fast charging. More details on the Honor X10 should soon pop up as we near closer to the official launch.

In other news, Huawei’s AppGallery recently announced its tie-up with MapmyIndia for maps, navigation, and location-based services on its platform for both Huawei and Honor smartphone users. The Chinese telecommunications and smartphone major will be offering MapmyIndia’s flagship Move app as the company’s official digital map partner for the Huawei Mobile Services platform.